Antepost Tips – 22/1 Chance Appeals Each Way in Irish Oaks

We have under the radar antepost tips for punters from the 2022 Irish Oaks betting. This year’s renewal of the fillies’ Curragh Classic is seemingly all about a much-anticipated rematch between rivals from the English equivalent in Emily Upjohn and Tuesday.

Anyone who watched one of the biggest Epsom Down races will tell you how unlucky Emily Upjohn was. She lost way more ground at the start than the short-head she was beaten come the line. This was a slice of good fortune for Tuesday, who couldn’t build on The Oaks win when a below par fourth in the Irish Derby over this course and distance.

It’s lazy to just look at the top two or three in the Irish Oaks betting and no further, though. There may be a potential improver among the others from 11 penultimate declarations. One who makes plenty of each way appeal at a big price on horse racing betting sites is CAIRDE GO DEO for Ger Lyons.

Antepost Tips – Cairde Go Deo Has Proven Stamina

A filly by Camelot, she shares a sire with the stable’s 2020 Irish Oaks winner Even So. That one came back at a double figure starting price, so Lyons and stable jockey Colin Keane could be at it again. Cairde Go Deo was a well-backed 85/40 favourite after opening at 100/30 for the Moyglare Stud Stakes over 7f on Irish Champions Weekend here last autumn.

She couldn’t go the pace with Keane bringing her home in her own time under tender handling once all chance had gone. Ignore that run and Cairde Go Deo hasn’t had another bad race. That juvenile Group 1 may have been too much too soon.

Stepping Cairde Go Deo up in trip has seen her land two Listed races against the boys this season. Victories in the Yeats Stakes around Navan and the King George V Cup under a penalty at Leopardstown suggests she goes well racing prominently.

This is precisely what Keane did aboard Westover in the Irish Derby last month. There are no question marks about Cairde Go Deo’s stamina. As she finished split likely re-opposing rivals Magical Lagoon, who had a hard race landing the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Tranquil Lady, it doesn’t make sense that Cairde Go Deo is three times the price of the latter.

Irish Oaks betting ignores her claims

With a 44-day break since her last run, just before favourite Emily Upjohn and Tuesday locked horns on Epsom Downs in The Oaks, Cairde Go Deo looks to have been laid out for this. Magical Lagoon has only two-thirds of that time to get over her exertions at the royal meeting, while Tranquil Lady has a mere three weeks since a disappointing display in the Pretty Polly Stakes.

Tuesday’s last run was also that long ago, so most of the market principals have been busy in the month leading up to the Irish Oaks. Coming here under the radar and fresher may prove dividends come the business end of the race. Smart punters know there’s no value in siding with Emily Upjohn in the ante post betting at odds-on.

Even favourite backers will have pause at 1/2 best. Tuesday can also be taken on after not even hitting the frame in the Irish Derby. The 22/1 on offer with 10Bet about Cairde Go Deo thus looks well worth a punt. It’s certainly not beyond imagining her improving and getting in amongst the big names here. That’s why Cairde Go Deo is one of our antepost tips for the Irish Oaks this year.

