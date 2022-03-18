Ante Post Grand National Tips – Our Experts’ Top 5 Fancies for Aintree Showpiece

SportsLens experts give their ante post Grand National tips for the 2022 edition of the world’s most famous steeplechase on Aintree. This year’s race tales place on Saturday, 9 April on Merseyside.

Ante Post Grand National Tips 2022 – Any Second Now

An unlucky third in the race 12 months ago, the obvious place to start is Any Second Now. Trained by Ted Walsh, he was badly hampered yet recovered sufficiently to hit the frame. Any Second Now has been trained almost exclusively for Aintree glory.

He showed his well-being when getting up on the line to land the Bobbyjo Chase at Fariyhouse last time out. Any Second Now needed every yard of the extended 3m there, so that bodes well for his second bid. He is one of the ante post Grand National tips to consider at 10/1 with Virgin Bet, who go five places.

Ante Post Grand National Tips 2022 – Delta Work

Gordon Elliott has plenty of bullets to fire at Aintree, but punters latched on to the return to form of Delta Work at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He lowered the colours of owner-stable companion Tiger Roll, a dual Grand National winner, in the Cross Country Chase.

Delta Work got up the hill against the beloved veteran and that clearly bodes well for his Aintree chances. The variety of obstacles jumped on the Cross Country course can be ideal prep for the Merseyside marathon too. Delta Work is another of the ante post Grand National tips this year with Virgin Bet going 12/1 about his chances.

Ante Post Grand National Tips 2022 – Longhouse Poet

Martin Brassil is another shrewd Irish handler no stranger to Aintree success, so Longhouse Poet is of obvious interest. He surged home at Gowran Park to win the Thyestes Chase in the Emerald Isle on his last chase start.

On that evidence, Longhouse Poet wants a real test of stamina. He certainly gets that at Aintree here. He could emulate the success of Numbersixvalverde on Merseyside. Longhouse Poet is a 14/1 shot with Virgin Bet and yet another of our ante post Grand National tips for the 2022 running.

Ante Post Grand National Tips 2022 – Burrows Saint

Willie Mullins saddled Hedgehunter to Grand National success in the mid-2000s. Further wins in the world’s most famous steeplechase has eluded him since, but no trainer has a better record of getting horses placed in the Aintree showpiece. That brings last year’s fourth Burrows Saint into calculations.

Although his third behind Any Second Now in the Bobbyjo confirmed the Grand National form from 12 months ago, his handler will have him cherry ripe for another bold bid. Long distances are what this horse wants. Burrows Saint, who won the Irish Grand National as a novice chaser, is another to consider each way. He just had to be in our ante post Grand National tips with Virgin Bet going 18/1 to be there or thereabouts once more.

Ante Post Grand National Tips 2022 – Mount Ida

Elliott has given mare Mount Ida an unusual preparation for Aintree. He ran the Kim Muir Challenge Cup winner of 2021 against her own sex at the Cheltenham Festival at a trip of just over 2m 4f. That doesn’t look the obvious way to get a horse of any gender ready for the rigours of the Grand National.

However, Mount Ida bolted up over 3m 2f at the Festival last year. She looks well worth a crack over an even longer distance. Mount Ida completes the ante post Grand National tips from our experts at 20/1 with Virgin Bet for the Merseyside marathon.

