Angel Of Empire Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Third a Leading Fancy

Andy Newton
The Angel Of Empire Belmont Stakes odds @ 7/2 sees this Classic Empire colt as one of the big fancies with the best US horse racing betting sites after his third in the Kentucky Derby. Can trainer Brad H. Cox add to his 2021 success in the race?

Angel Of Empire Belmont Stakes Odds @ 7/2

Angel Of Empire silksANGEL OF EMPIRE will be looking to give trainer Brad H.Cox his second Belmont Stakes success this Saturday, with the handler having won the ‘Run for the Carnations’ in 2021 with Essential Quality.

This improving Classic Empire colt has won four of his 7 starts and amassed just over $1.3m in total prize money in the process, plus last seen running a cracking third in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6 (watch below).

He’s been freshened up (bypassed the Preakness Stakes) for a tilt at the final US Triple Crown race of the season and many feel over the longer 1m4f trip he’s one of the big Belmont Stakes fancies.

His last win came in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on April 1 this year and before that was a nice winner of the Risen Star S at Fair Grounds in February.

Jockey Flavien Prat rode the horse last time out in the Kentucky Derby and is expected to keep the partnership. He’ll be looking for his first Belmont Stakes win.

Angel Of Empire will be ridden by Flavien Prat, who is searching for his first Belmont Stakes success.

Angel Of Empire Career Stats, Profile and Belmont Stakes Post Position

  • Post Position: 8
  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 7
  • Wins: 4
  • Total Career Winnings: $1,369,375
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Last Race: 3rd Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)
  • Belmont Stakes Odds: 7/2

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race

WATCH: Angel Of Empire Running Third in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top