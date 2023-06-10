The Angel Of Empire Belmont Stakes odds @ 7/2 sees this Classic Empire colt as one of the big fancies with the best US horse racing betting sites after his third in the Kentucky Derby. Can trainer Brad H. Cox add to his 2021 success in the race?



Angel Of Empire Belmont Stakes Odds @ 7/2



ANGEL OF EMPIRE will be looking to give trainer Brad H.Cox his second Belmont Stakes success this Saturday, with the handler having won the ‘Run for the Carnations’ in 2021 with Essential Quality.

This improving Classic Empire colt has won four of his 7 starts and amassed just over $1.3m in total prize money in the process, plus last seen running a cracking third in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6 (watch below).

He’s been freshened up (bypassed the Preakness Stakes) for a tilt at the final US Triple Crown race of the season and many feel over the longer 1m4f trip he’s one of the big Belmont Stakes fancies.

His last win came in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on April 1 this year and before that was a nice winner of the Risen Star S at Fair Grounds in February.

Jockey Flavien Prat rode the horse last time out in the Kentucky Derby and is expected to keep the partnership. He’ll be looking for his first Belmont Stakes win.

Angel Of Empire will be ridden by Flavien Prat, who is searching for his first Belmont Stakes success.

Angel Of Empire Career Stats, Profile and Belmont Stakes Post Position



Post Position: 8

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 4

Total Career Winnings: $1,369,375

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Last Race: 3rd Kentucky Derby (G1), May, 6 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 7/2

Bet on ANGEL OF EMPIRE for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at 7/2. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Angel Of Empire Running Third in the 2023 Kentucky Derby



