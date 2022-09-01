Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz | Heavyweight Boxing Preview and Betting Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ANDY RUIZ JR returns to the ring for the first time in 16-months as he aims to get back to the summit of heavyweight boxing. ‘The Destroyer’ faces the heavyweight veteran, Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, who himself will want one last shot at the world heavyweight title before he calls it a day.

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. It is a genuine 50/50. Both men have impressive wins on their respective resumés, and boxing fans can’t split the pair. A lot of people think Ortiz’s best days are behind him at the age of 43, but he still carries dynamite in both hands and has only been defeated by Deontay Wilder. Ruiz’s only defeats have come to Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker in two world title fights, so he most certainly belongs in the upper echelons of the heavyweight division.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz 📊 Records: Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 Wins by KO) | Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 Wins by KO)

Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 Wins by KO) | Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: September 3rd, 2022

September 3rd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: Fox Sports PPV

Fox Sports PPV 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, USA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Andy Ruiz Jr -350 | Luis Ortiz +250

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Preview

A Top 10 heavyweight contest between two fringe title contenders, aiming to get a shot at the world heavyweight titles next year.

Andy Ruiz Jr hasn’t fought in a professional boxing ring in 16 months, when he made his comeback after losing his three world heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz didn’t look brilliant on his return, getting dropped by Chris Arreola early on, before getting back to his boxing and winning a unanimous decision. However, since then Ruiz Jr has parted ways with trainer Eddie Reynoso, and has looked in better shape than he ever has, training hard and looking to work his way back up the heavyweight ladder.

In Luis Ortiz you have a man who has been at the top of the heavyweight tree for almost a decade. The Cuban bruiser has fought for the world heavyweight title on two occasions, both against Deontay Wilder, who knocked ‘King Kong’ out on both occasions.

Ortiz is 43-years-old now, and looked a shadow of himself last time out against Charles Martin. Ortiz was dropped twice, before winning via knockout himself, but it was a lacklustre performance by his usual high standards.

Both men have lost twice, and have both won over 30 fights too. Their records are very similar, with ‘King Kong’ having more knockouts being the only real difference.

This fight is certainly an intriguing one, and we have some exclusive betting tips for you if you fancy a wager on this even matched heavyweight dust-up.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Betting Tip

Our first betting tip is that Andy Ruiz Jr will stop Luis Ortiz in the second half of their fight this Saturday night from the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

Ortiz looked well below par last time out when fighting Charles Martin, who is nowhere near as technically sound, strong or quick as Andy Ruiz Jr. The former world champion will be able to use his superior hand speed to land combination punches as ‘King Kong’ tires, before breaking him down and stopping him late on.

Of course, the Cuban powerhouse will be dangerous early doors, as he carries frightening power, but at the age of 43 and on the decline in his boxing career, we think that a late stoppage in favour of the first Mexican born heavyweight champion in history, is the likeliest outcome here.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Betting Tip: Ruiz to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +225 with Bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Best Bet

Our Best Bet for this heavyweight showdown from LA this weekend is that Luis Ortiz will get sopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in the final third of the fight. This is priced sensationally with Bovada, who are offering a mouth-watering +400 for this outcome.

Ruiz looks in sensational shape ahead of this fight, compared to what he looked like for the Joshua rematch and for his last fight against Arreola in 2021. He has clearly trained hard, as he knows a win here will catapult him right back into the conversation for heavyweight title shots in the not so distant future.

Ruiz has a better engine than Ortiz now, and with him being 11 years younger, he should use this to his advantage, drag ‘King Kong’ into the later rounds where he will become exhausted, with ‘The Destroyer’ then stepping his foot on the gas and getting the knockout victory.

This would be a huge statement for Ruiz, but certainly an outcome we can see happening come Saturday night/the early hours of Sunday morning from the Crypto.com Arena.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Best Bet: Ruiz to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 9-12 @ +400 with Bovada

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play Andy Ruiz Jr -350 Luis Ortiz +250 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz?

Date: Saturday, September 3rd

Ring Walks expected: 11.30 EST, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Fox on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling heavyweight rematch clash from the Crypto.com Arena live on Fox Sports PPV, provided you have paid for the fight on you TV, computer or mobile. It is priced at $74.99.

Live stream: Fox subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Fox Sports app for free, provided you have paid for the pay-per-view.

Tale Of The Tape

Andy Ruiz Jr — Record and Bio

Rank: #6 (BoxRec)

Age: 32

Country: American/Mexican

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 34-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22

Fights Won by Decision: 12

Luis Ortiz — Record and Bio

Rank: #10 (BoxRec)

Age: 43

Country: Cuba

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 78” (198 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 33-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 28

Fights Won by Decision: 5

