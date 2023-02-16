NFL

Andy Reid’s Super Bowl Half-Time Message To Chiefs Players Revealed

Kyle Curran
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
If there’s ever a time for a head coach to give their team a needed boost whilst losing, then it’s half-time. Kansas City Chiefs were down after two quarters in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid did everything in his power to ensure his side eventually got over the line. 

Half-time is usually quite a big deal when it comes to the Super Bowl (and the NFL in general) and it was the iconic Rihanna who was headlining the half-time show.

With the Chiefs losing, first of all Reid made it clear that any players leaving the locker room at the break to watch the singer’s performance wouldn’t have any involvement with the rest of the game and would be benched.

Then comes the team talk, and it’s fair to say Reid kept it short and sweet.

“You’ve got to hang with each other, and good things will happen.”

Well, Kansas City did exactly that, and staged a dramatic comeback to win their second Super Bowl in three years. After Jalen Hurts and Philly romped to a ten point lead at half-time, Reid needed to give his players a much-needed wake up call, and it certainly worked.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

