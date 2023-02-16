If there’s ever a time for a head coach to give their team a needed boost whilst losing, then it’s half-time. Kansas City Chiefs were down after two quarters in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid did everything in his power to ensure his side eventually got over the line.

Half-time is usually quite a big deal when it comes to the Super Bowl (and the NFL in general) and it was the iconic Rihanna who was headlining the half-time show.

The impact of Rihanna's Super Bowl performance: • #1 most-streamed artist globally

• 118.7 million viewers (5M more than SB)

• 17 songs in the Top 40 on Spotify

• Gained 3 million Instagram followers

• Searches for Fenty Beauty are up 833% The Super Bowl effect is real 📈 pic.twitter.com/gEBA5VF7N2 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 14, 2023

With the Chiefs losing, first of all Reid made it clear that any players leaving the locker room at the break to watch the singer’s performance wouldn’t have any involvement with the rest of the game and would be benched.

Then comes the team talk, and it’s fair to say Reid kept it short and sweet.

“You’ve got to hang with each other, and good things will happen.”

Well, Kansas City did exactly that, and staged a dramatic comeback to win their second Super Bowl in three years. After Jalen Hurts and Philly romped to a ten point lead at half-time, Reid needed to give his players a much-needed wake up call, and it certainly worked.

SUPER BOWL LVII CHAMPIONS!!! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

