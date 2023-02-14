Andy Reid Says “I’ll Stick Around” After Super Bowl LVII Win

Andy Reid looks to be staying on as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for at least another season after his side won Super Bowl LVII in fine fashion.

The Chiefs won the prestigious trophy late on as Harrison Butker scored a winning field goal with around two minutes left on the clock.

ANDY REID JUST WON HIS THIRD SUPER BOWL RING 💍 💍 💍 pic.twitter.com/I194OTUZwf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Reid turns 65 in March, but in his postgame press conference, he didn’t sound like he had any plans on retiring.

“Listen, I look in the mirror and I’m old,” said Reid. “My heart though, is young. I still enjoy what I’m doing.”

He was asked directly if he’ll still be Chiefs coach in 2023, and he replied “Listen, if they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.”

It’s fair to say that Reid has had an incredible NFL coaching career and he’s set for at least another season amid retirement rumours. Since coming to the Chiefs, Reid has gone 117-45 in the regular season, and 12-7 in the postseason with two Super Bowl wins, both coming in the last three years.

Prior to the kickoff in Arizona, Reid was asked by reporters whether he was retiring or not, and he said he was yet to make a decision, so maybe the Chiefs’ thrilling Super Bowl win was what Reid was relying on to make his final call.

