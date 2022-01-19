ANDY MURRAY takes to the court in the Australian Open on Thursday, where he’ll play Taro Daniel for a place in the third round.

Find out on this page where you can stream Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel live, plus take a look at our match prediction and see where you’ll get the best free bet on the encounter.

Andy Murray live stream

If you’re looking to live stream Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel, we’d recommend heading over to Betfred.

They’re streaming every match of the 2022 Australian Open, and to watch all you need is an account funded with at least £0.01 of real money.

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel prediction

Andy Murray and Taro Daniel are ranked close together on the ATP Tour, but the difference between the two is massive. Murray is a former world number one, three-time Grand Slam winner and five-time Australian Open finalist, amongst other things. Daniel came through qualifying to get here and has never gone further than the second round in a Grand Slam.

However, the fact that Murray was forced to come through a tough five-set opener, along with any fitness concerns that might be lingering, means that Daniel will certainly feel he has a chance.

Murray is unlikely to have everything his own way in the encounter, but should still have enough quality to triumph over his Japanese opponent. However, there’s a great chance Daniel will pinch a set, so we think a bet on the Scot to win 3-1 is a great call.

Andy Murray prediction: Murray 3 Daniel 1 @ 11/4 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

