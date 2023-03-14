Andy Katz March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

We are just hours away from the start of March Madness and the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and brackets are being filled out around the country online and in office pools. Big Ten Network college basketball analyst Andy Katz is one of the best minds covering the game, and he has already laid out his predictions for how he thinks things might break down this year.

Katz has a few upsets along the way in his bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but his prediction for the Final 4, or even Elite 8 for that matter, has few surprises and no low-seed participants.

Katz has the 1 seed playing against the 2 seed during the Elite 8 in three of the four regions. He has Arizona upsetting Alabama and UCLA getting by Kansas, and has Purdue defeating Marquette in the East.

Let’s take a look at some of Katz’s March Madness predictions and picks.

Penn State To Make The Elite Eight (+1200)

Katz’s predictions for the Midwest are a bit bolder.

His “Cinderella” team for this year is Penn State, as he has the 10-seed making it all the way to the Elite 8 by defeating Texas and Iowa State. But it is the 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers that he has winning the region, but falling to UCLA in the Final 4.

Indiana To Make Final Four (+1000)

While much of Katz’s bracket is chalk, with the lower seeds qualifying for the Final 4, there is some good value to be had with his Indiana prediction.

The Hoosiers are currently listed at +1000 to win the Midwest in a region that many consider to be the most-wide open. Indiana has a star duo in Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, and the NCAA Tournament is often the time when potential NBA players make names for themselves.

If the two are able to play up to their potential, then there’s reason to believe that Indiana can make a run while playing against Miami, Houston, or Texas.

Iowa To Advance To The Sweet 16 (+500)

Katz also picked an upset in the second round of the Midwest region, where he has No. 1 seed Houston going down versus Iowa.

The Hawkeyes closed the regular season in disappointing fashion, losing back-to-back Big Ten games but rebounded with a strong performance during the conference tournament.

Led by Kris Murray, Katz is predicting that Iowa has enough to take down Auburn in Round 1 and Houston in Round 2.

Purdue To Win The National Championship (+1000)

Purdue was one of the top teams all season, and Katz has them defeating Arizona in his Final 4.

On the other side of his bracket, UCLA defeats Indiana. Then, he has Purdue as his eventual National Champion.

For reference, Katz didn’t get a single Final 4 team correct last season. Interestingly, he had Purdue down on his board to make it to the National Championship in 2022 but had them losing to Arizona. It was, in reality, Kansas defeating North Carolina.