Site News

Andy Katz March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
4 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz cstbrightspotcdn
rsz cstbrightspotcdn

We are just hours away from the start of March Madness and the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and brackets are being filled out around the country online and in office pools. Big Ten Network college basketball analyst Andy Katz is one of the best minds covering the game, and he has already laid out his predictions for how he thinks things might break down this year.

Bet on Andy Katz’s March Madness Picks

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

15% Cashback First 7 Days After Registration

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Andy Katz March Madness Bracket

Andy Katz March Madness Predictions and Picks

Katz has a few upsets along the way in his bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but his prediction for the Final 4, or even Elite 8 for that matter, has few surprises and no low-seed participants.

Katz has the 1 seed playing against the 2 seed during the Elite 8 in three of the four regions. He has Arizona upsetting Alabama and UCLA getting by Kansas, and has Purdue defeating Marquette in the East.

Let’s take a look at some of Katz’s March Madness predictions and picks.

Penn State To Make The Elite Eight (+1200)

Katz’s predictions for the Midwest are a bit bolder.

His “Cinderella” team for this year is Penn State, as he has the 10-seed making it all the way to the Elite 8 by defeating Texas and Iowa State. But it is the 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers that he has winning the region, but falling to UCLA in the Final 4.

Bet on Penn State to make the Elite 8 (+1200)

Indiana To Make Final Four (+1000)

While much of Katz’s bracket is chalk, with the lower seeds qualifying for the Final 4, there is some good value to be had with his Indiana prediction.

The Hoosiers are currently listed at +1000 to win the Midwest in a region that many consider to be the most-wide open. Indiana has a star duo in Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, and the NCAA Tournament is often the time when potential NBA players make names for themselves.

If the two are able to play up to their potential, then there’s reason to believe that Indiana can make a run while playing against Miami, Houston, or Texas.

Bet on Indiana To Make Final 4 (+1000)

Iowa To Advance To The Sweet 16 (+500)

Katz also picked an upset in the second round of the Midwest region, where he has No. 1 seed Houston going down versus Iowa.

The Hawkeyes closed the regular season in disappointing fashion, losing back-to-back Big Ten games but rebounded with a strong performance during the conference tournament.

Led by Kris Murray, Katz is predicting that Iowa has enough to take down Auburn in Round 1 and Houston in Round 2.

Bet on Iowa to make the Sweet 16 (+500)

Purdue To Win The National Championship (+1000)

Purdue was one of the top teams all season, and Katz has them defeating Arizona in his Final 4.

On the other side of his bracket, UCLA defeats Indiana. Then, he has Purdue as his eventual National Champion.

For reference, Katz didn’t get a single Final 4 team correct last season. Interestingly, he had Purdue down on his board to make it to the National Championship in 2022 but had them losing to Arizona. It was, in reality, Kansas defeating North Carolina.

Bet on Purdue to win the National Title (+1000)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Steam new releases in 2022-SportsLens.com
Site News

LATEST Steam Released Almost 11,000 New Titles Last Year, the Highest Number in the Platform’s History

Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 13 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best Rhode Island sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Rhode Island. Including UFC free bets and…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best New Jersey sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in New Jersey. Including UFC free bets and…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top