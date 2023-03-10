Site News

Andrew Tate Net Worth: Is The Influencer A Billionaire and Does He Have Crypto Holdings?

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Andrew Tate Net Worth
Andrew Tate Net Worth

Andrew Tate shot to worldwide fame in early 2022 and later became the most Googled man on the planet, but what is his net worth? Is Andrew Tate really a billionaire with crypto holdings?

Andrew Tate is a British-American social media personality with over five million followers on Twitter and started to gain serious traction online after appearing on British reality show Big Brother.

The 36-year-old was removed from the show after footage reached the press of Tate striking a woman with a belt and threatening to kill her and spoke to other men.

As of March 2022, Tate is currently in police custody in Romania alongside his brother Tristan. The pair were arrested before the New Year on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

What Is Andrew Tate’s Net Worth?

Andrew Tate’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million according to Celebritynetworth.com, however other publications have recorded a net worth of over $700 million.

According to the man himself, he made his first million at age 27 and his net worth had reached $100 million by age 31 – over five years ago.

He is a known advocate of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and encouraged investors to buy the dip in 2022. Despite not being a billionaire yet, Tate has more than enough to pay the bills.

What Is Andrew Tate’s Salary?

It is estimated that Andrew Tate is currently raking in around $60 million per year and $5 million each month.

Tate is known as one of the richest internet celebrities, runs over 20 businesses, has a car collection of 32 cars worth $15 million and owns real estate worth $10 million.

His vast collection of supercars include a Bugatti Chrion Pur Sport ($5.2m), McLaren 720S ($230k), Lamborghini Huracan Spyder ($220k) and Ferrari 812 Superfast ($325k).

Does Andrew Tate Have Crypto Holdings?

In the past, Andrew Tate claimed to have turned $600,000 into over $12 million through investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

When he was arrested, Romanian police conformed they had confiscated a hardware wallet owned by Tate with five Bitcoin – worth around $100,000.

Tristan Tate’s crypto wallet was also taken by police, which contained 16 Bitcoin – worth over $350,000.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
ufc285
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best New Jersey sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in New Jersey. Including UFC free bets and…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best Tennessee sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Tennessee. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OH | Ohio Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top