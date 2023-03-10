Andrew Tate shot to worldwide fame in early 2022 and later became the most Googled man on the planet, but what is his net worth? Is Andrew Tate really a billionaire with crypto holdings?

Andrew Tate is a British-American social media personality with over five million followers on Twitter and started to gain serious traction online after appearing on British reality show Big Brother.

The 36-year-old was removed from the show after footage reached the press of Tate striking a woman with a belt and threatening to kill her and spoke to other men.

As of March 2022, Tate is currently in police custody in Romania alongside his brother Tristan. The pair were arrested before the New Year on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

What Is Andrew Tate’s Net Worth?

Andrew Tate’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million according to Celebritynetworth.com, however other publications have recorded a net worth of over $700 million.

According to the man himself, he made his first million at age 27 and his net worth had reached $100 million by age 31 – over five years ago.

He is a known advocate of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and encouraged investors to buy the dip in 2022. Despite not being a billionaire yet, Tate has more than enough to pay the bills.

What Is Andrew Tate’s Salary?

It is estimated that Andrew Tate is currently raking in around $60 million per year and $5 million each month.

Tate is known as one of the richest internet celebrities, runs over 20 businesses, has a car collection of 32 cars worth $15 million and owns real estate worth $10 million.

His vast collection of supercars include a Bugatti Chrion Pur Sport ($5.2m), McLaren 720S ($230k), Lamborghini Huracan Spyder ($220k) and Ferrari 812 Superfast ($325k).

I'm a peaceful man. I never bark. But if the time comes, I will not half bite Do you understand? pic.twitter.com/QLxqlXs9DA — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 8, 2023

Does Andrew Tate Have Crypto Holdings?

In the past, Andrew Tate claimed to have turned $600,000 into over $12 million through investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

When he was arrested, Romanian police conformed they had confiscated a hardware wallet owned by Tate with five Bitcoin – worth around $100,000.

Tristan Tate’s crypto wallet was also taken by police, which contained 16 Bitcoin – worth over $350,000.

