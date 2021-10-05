Andrew Mount’s Spread Betting Tips – Tuesday October 5th

Andrew Mount is a well-known horse racing broadcaster, journalist and tipster from the Racing Post and William Hill, and he’s back with three top spread betting tips for the horse racing on Tuesday, October 5th today. After 20-plus years in the industry, punters know and trust him in their eternal battle with the bookie.

Read on and see what Andrew recommends that you buy and the ones to sell in his horse racing spread betting tips for October 5th. Today’s selections come from Brighton, Kempton and Leicester:

Horse Racing Spread Betting Tips for October 5th

DOUBLE DRAW – BRIGHTON

Genuinely soft ground at Brighton is rare and it usually sees the runners migrate to the stands’ rail in the home straight, favouring those drawn high. The last meeting to feature soft ground (June 22nd this year) saw the handicap runners drawn 7 of 8, 7 of 7, 5 of 5, 8 of 13, 8 of 10 and 5 of 8. A small buy of the ‘double draw’ market could pay dividends.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy Brighton ‘double draw’.

6:00 – KEMPTON

This meeting looks something of a minefield, as the usual bias to low-drawn prominent racers could disappear if the forecast headwind materialises. I was tempted by a buy of the ‘double draw’ market as plenty of high-drawn runners might be able to tack across to the rail and get cover from the wind before challenging late, though the line is high enough for my liking. A safer option might be a relatively cheap buy of CHORUS GIRL in the 6.00 race. In-form Jamie Osborne’s filly is bred to relish Polytrack and looks a likely improver on her handicap debut.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy CHORUS GIRL at 7.

3:57 – LEICESTER

ISHVARA isn’t the easiest horse to win with but very consistent when given a 5f trip, soft or heavy going and a small field, his record under these conditions being 1st, 2nd (14-1), 2nd (18-1) and 2nd (14-1). The 18-1 second came over course and distance in Class 2 company almost a year ago to the day and he’s 8lb lower this time around. It’s good to see James Doyle back on board for the first time since May’s runner-up effort to Arecibo (Group 1 placed shortly afterwards) and it will be disappointed if he doesn’t finish in the first two.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy ISHVARA in the 50-25-10 market.

