Top horse racing tipster Andrew Mount is back for more with another set of spread betting tips for Thursday, October 7th.

After two successful sells yesterday, Andrew has more spread betting tips from the Flat meetings at Ayr, Thurles and Chelmsford. See what he’s buying into and opposing below:

Horse Racing Spread Betting Tips for October 7th

3:50 – AYR

The 7f Class 6 handicap (3.50) features a big field but not much in the way of obvious early pace, so it might provide a good opportunity for WRITTEN BROADCAST to attack in the first-time blinkers. He usually comes from off the pace, staying on into a respectable fourth over course and distance last time.

Written Broadcast has made the running in the past including when fitted with first-time cheekpieces for a previous yard. Since taking over the training licence, Harvey Bastiman has saddled three runners in first-time headgear and all have run well, finishing second at 28-1 (made the running), fourth at 22-1 (beaten by a length and a half) and third at 22-1

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy WRITTEN BROADCAST.

DOUBLE DRAW – THURLES

Frontrunners have fared extremely well in the small number of Flat meetings held at this venue. Those who made the running have an eight from 29 record (27.6% strike-rate, +£29.59 to a £1 level stake at SP), compared to 10.8% for prominent racers and just 3.2% for those ridden with restraint.

Plenty of the pace angles on today’s card are drawn high. For example: VOICE OF ANGELS, stall 7 of 8 in the 1.15, ANCHORAGE, 7 of 8 in the 1.45, ADELISA, 14 of 14 in the 2.20, ACCESSORY, 14 of 17 in the 2.55 and STAY WITH ME, stall 11 of 17 in the 3.30. There are no stalls for the last two races which are run over 2m. A buy of the ‘double draw’ market could pay dividends.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy Thurles ‘double draw’.

6:00 – CHELMSFORD

LIBERTINE BELLE is already on the drift in the 6.00 race, so the daughter of Helmet looks one to oppose. She has a good record on fast turf and Tapeta but is 0-3 on Polytrack and finished unplaced in her sole previous course outing. Her sire’s progeny have a poor record at this venue, especially the younger ones. Helmet juveniles and three-year-olds have a combine record of 0-100 against an expected win figure of 11.47.

Andrew’s Recommendation: sell LIBERTINE BELLE.

