SportLens’ horse racing tipster Andrew Mount has even more spread betting tips for Goodwood on Sunday, October 10th.

Spread betting has its differences from traditional fixed odds wagers. Getting your bets right comes with extra rewards, but when they are wrong the potential for loss is greater. SportsLens’ partners Spreadex put the below guide on how to spread bet on horse racing:

Andrew has four more spread betting tips today, mainly from Goodwood where he recommends buying certain horses. There are also a couple of sells from the Newton Abbot. Check those out:

Horse Racing Spread Betting Tips for October 10th

3:30 – GOODWOOD

On soft ground they’re likely to head towards the stands’ side rail in the straight at Goodwood this afternoon and that could give those drawn high an advantage. Buying SpreadEx’s ‘double draw’ market is one option and siding with Godolphin’s HOME CITY (stall 11) in the 7f nursery (3:30), whether on the spreads or in the fixed odds betting, is another. He wasn’t best drawn when eighth of 20 in a valuable sales races at Doncaster last month and his breeding suggests that this switch to soft ground for the first time could bring about improvement.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy HOME CITY.

Buy Home City at Goodwood with Spreadex

4:40 – GOODWOOD

Later on the Goodwood card (4:40), it could pay to take a chance on mud lover LOUGANINI to bounce back in the 1m 4f handicap now that he has underfoot conditions to suit. Roger Charlton’s four-year-old didn’t enjoy the officially good ground when trailing home last in Group 3 company at York on his most recent outing and he won impressively on soft going at Ascot the time before. His full record on officially soft or heavy going stands at 1121 (3-4), with the defeat by just half a length in a 17-runner handicap.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy LOUGANINI.

Buy Louganini at Goodwood with Spreadex

1:45 – GOODWOOD

With the Jane Williams yard in good form veteran AGRAPART looks the each-way play in the opening 2m handicap for professional jumps jockeys (1.45). He had his usual pipe-opener over jumps in France last month and hasn’t had many opportunities on the Flat. He’s only 2lb higher than when scoring at Ascot a couple of seasons ago and Jamie Moore is a good booking.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy AGRAPART.

Buy Agrapart at Goodwood with Spreadex

4:22 – NEWTON ABBOT

Colin Tizzard has a poor recent record in bumpers, scoring with just ten of his 176 runners since the beginning of 2015 (5.7% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £124.91 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners was more than 18 and his bumper runners tend to go off at shorter prices than they should. He has two representatives in Newton Abbot’s 4.22 today – THE CHANGING MAN and COULD TALKAOUTIT – and both were priced at single-figures in the fixed odds betting at the time of writing.

Andrew’s Recommendation: sell THE CHANGING MAN and COULD TALKABOUTIT.

Sell The Changing Man and Could Talkaboutit at Goodwood with Spreadex

Spread Betting Calculator

Thanks to the Spreadex horse racing spread betting calculator, punters can see how such wagers work. It shows us all potential winnings and losses from buys and sells. The Spreadex betting calculator highlights the benefits and risks attached. Andrew’s spread betting tips for today can help punters test it out. Here is the Spreadex spread betting calculator:

There are popular horse racing spread betting markets such as Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers. Spreadex are the greatest of sports spread betting sites in the UK right now. Visit SportsLens again tomorrow for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, and all his analysis.