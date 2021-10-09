SportLens’ regular horse racing tipster Andrew Mount has his latest round of spread betting tips for Saturday, October 9th.

Horse Racing Spread Betting Tips for October 9th

1:50 – CHEPSTOW

VALENTINO DANCER scored comfortably enough at Market Rasen last time, but he challenged late and wide on a day the track was massively favouring such tactics, so there’s a strong possibility that he was flattered. The ground looked much slower on the inside putting frontrunners, who naturally migrate to the rail, at a big disadvantage. His record following a win reads 62535 (0-5), so he could prove vulnerable in the 1.50 race today.

Andrew’s Recommendation: sell VALENTINO DANCER.

3:00 – Chepstow

FIDELIO VALLIS heads the fixed odds betting at around 6-4 for the 2m 3.5f novices’ chase (3.00) but could prove vulnerable. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old is a spring horse whose form figures form late February until the end of May read 111111 (6-6). Outside of this period his record stands at 7F242 (0-5) and, talented though he is, if we’re going to oppose him then his seasonal debut in the autumn/winter is when to do it.

Andrew’s Recommendation: sell FIDELIO VALLIS.

3:35 – CHEPSTOW

ROWLAND WARD was only fourth to Valentino Dancer at Market Rasen last month, but he raced on the poached up ground on the inside rail and his five-length defeat can be upgraded. That was his first run since early May and he has an excellent record on his second start back after a short break. The step up to 2m 3.5f could suit in the Grade 3 handicap hurdle (3.30) and he should outrun his market price here.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy ROWLAND WARD.

It features popular horse racing spread betting markets including Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers. Spreadex are the best of sports spread betting sites in the UK right now. Visit SportsLens again tomorrow for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, and all his analysis.