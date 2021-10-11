Andrew Mount, the SportsLens horse racing tipsters of wide renown, is back with another set of spread betting tips for Monday, October 10th.

After two successful sells yesterday, Andrew has three more horse racing spread betting tips for the action at Wolverhampton, Yarmouth and Kempton today. See his recommendations as buys and sells below:

Horse Racing Spread Betting Tips for October 11th

4:35 – WOLVERHAMPTON

FIEROSPEED might be one to oppose at relatively short odds in the 9.4f handicap (4.35). His form claims are obvious – he won over course and distance last time, beating today’s re-opposing favourite PRETTY SWEET in the process. However, he was drawn in stall 6 of 6 that day and stall 1 of 11 could make life much trickier today. The inside rail often rides deeper at Wolverhampton and those drawn in stall 1 sometimes struggle to get out of the ‘swamp’ and are vulnerable to those racing wider.

Since the beginning of 2018, backing stall 1 runners in course and distance handicaps of 10+ runners would have found just seven winners from 187 bets (3.7%) and returned a level stakes loss at SP of £150.42. The expected number of winners was over twice that (15.7) and at 4-1 or thereabouts in the fixed odds betting he looks poor value.

Andrew’s Recommendation: sell FIEROSPEED.

4:55 – YARMOUTH

There is a fascinating ‘FAV OR RAG’ market on offer at Spreadex in their fixed odds betting and I want to side with FAV in the 4.55 at Yarmouth, priced at 11-10 at the time of writing. The two horses fighting for the FAV team are TRUE BELIEF, who won this race off a similar handicap mark last year and will be happier back on turf after a strong of All-Weather defeats, and MOBARHIN, who could be in receipt of an easy lead on this pace-favouring track.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy FAV in 4.55 Yarmouth FAV OR RAG market.

7:00 – KEMPTON

MOTAGALLY finished fourth in the 24-runner Ayr Gold Cup on his latest outing but that took his record on straight or right-handed tracks to 0-16. He’s a different proposition when racing left-handed, winning five of his six starts. He finished fourth and third (beaten by three lengths) in his two previous course visits to tonight’s right-handed venue, so looks one to take on at the head of the betting (11-4 favourite in the Spreadex fixed odds market at the time of writing) in the 6f Class 2 handicap (7.00).

Andrew’s Recommendation: sell MOTAGALLY.

