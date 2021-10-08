Everyone’s favourite horse racing tipster Andrew Mount is back with another column including spread betting tips for Fridday, October 8th.

Horse Racing Spread Betting Tips for October 8th

2.10 – CHEPSTOW

This veterans’ handicap chase has gone to a ten-year-old (the youngest age group eligible) in six of the seven years it has been run. The exception, 11-year-old King’s Lad in 2018, scraped home by half-a-length with ten-year-olds filling the next six places. This is typical of these races, yet horses aged 11 and 12 account for four of the top six in the fixed odds betting.

Of that quartet, it might not be wise to take on DANCING SHADOW and INDY FIVE too aggressively, as their prominent running style is often as asset at Chepstow and they could place. However, the other ‘older veterans’ who are prominent in the betting can be opposed. SIR IVAN tends to come good in the second half of the peak jumps season. VIEUX LION ROUGE, meanwhile, would prefer much softer going.

Andrew’s Recommendation: sell SIR IVAN and VIEUX LION ROUGE.

5.45 – NEWCASTLE

BRONZE RIVER makes his debut for Mick Appleby, who has a fantastic record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards. Some 80 of the 448 qualifiers won (17.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £307.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. Of the beaten horses, 123 of them finished second third or fourth and the booking of Oisin Murphy suggests Bronze River will run a big race on his stable debut. He’s a 13-race maiden on turf, but has won two of his six all-weather outings and looks well drawn in stall 11.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy BRONZE RIVER.

8.30 – NEWCASTLE

SOMEWHERE SECRET lost all chance with a slow start before trailing home last of ten over course and distance on his latest outing, but might do better this time. That was his first outing for Rebecca Menzies, whose recruits from other yards have a good record at the second time of asking.

She’s had 17 winners on this system (including 28-1 and 25-1) in her relatively short training career and a further 46 finished second, third or fourth. Owners Mia Racing switched Secretinthepark to Menzies earlier this year and he scored at Thirks and Newmarket on his two outings for his new trainer so far. Somewhere Secret is a cheap buy on the 50-30-20-10 spread index and was 22-1 in the fixed odds betting at the time of writing.

Andrew’s Recommendation: buy SOMEWHERE SECRET.

