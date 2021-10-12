The latest set of Andrew Mount horse racing tips is here. This column is all about the action taking place on Tuesday, October 12th. A well-known broadcaster and journalist, Andrew has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He writes for the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook. A tipster using stats for decisions, punters can hear Andrew’s thoughts through William Hill Radio. He is also a pundit for Racing Post TV. Andrew creates nifty systems that help us beat the bookies.

Register with SBK now and get a £20 risk free bet if the first wager loses via their new customer offer refund bonus.

Andrew has six horse racing betting tips for punters today. These run at Leicester, Huntingdon, Hereford and Newcastle. Check out the reasons why to back them below:

Leicester

1.00 – AKHU NAJLA (system – 2yo Kingman colts, 7f+ on turf)

Roger Varian’s AKHU NAJLA was all the rage when the betting opened yesterday afternoon and was soon backed from 11-4 into 7-4 favouritism. The Kingman newcomer looks well drawn in stall 3. Had we backed all of the sire’s 2yo colts over 7f on turf, we’d have won 31 of our 134 bets (23.1% strike-rate) and made a profit of £45.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. The newcomers were 14 from 54 (25.9%) for a profit of £53.45.

Bet on Akhu Najla at SBK

2.40 – CAPLA FEVER (systems – Marco Botti fillies on nursery debut & sire Fast Company on soft or heavy going)

In-form Marco Botti has a good record with juvenile fillies making their handicap debuts, scoring with 12 of the 57 qualifiers (21.1%) for a profit of £13.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who started at 8/1 or shorter were 11 from 37 (29.7%) for a profit of £20.38. CAPLA FEVER’s three previous outings have come on fast turf and Tapeta but, being by Fast Company, she’s bred to come into her own now that she tackles soft ground for the first time.

Back Capla Fever at SBK

Huntingdon

2.30 – MISS MCGUGEN (system – Stuart Edmunds stable switchers)

MISS MCGUGEN changed hands for £14,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point by 12 lengths in the spring, so might be able to make a winning start for Stuart Edmunds. He does well at the first time of asking with horses he acquires from other yards, scoring with nine of the 42 qualifiers for a profit of £16.75 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Bet on Miss McGugen at SBK

4.50 – MOTION IN LIMINE (system – Dr Richard Newland stable switchers, handicap hurdles only)

Dr Richard Newland has a fine record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, especially when they make their stable debut in a handicap hurdle. He’s saddled 26 winners from 88 runners on this system for a profit of £28.96 to a £1 level stake at SP. MOTION IN LIMINE, a winner in Ireland on his most recent outing, is the latest qualifier.

Back Motion In Limine at SBK

Hereford

2.48 – AIMEE DE SIVOLA (system – Nick Williams second time over fences)

Nick Williams’ chase debutants usually need the experience, so it’s second time out over fences that we should be siding with them. In the past five years, he’s sent out six winners from 20 runners on this system for a profit of £21.26 to a £1 level stake at SP, with ten of the 14 beaten horses finishing second or third. AIMEE DE SIVOLA jumped out to her right when runner-up at Warwick on last month’s chase debut and will appreciate the switch to this clockwise configured venue.

Bet on Aimee De Sivola at SBK

Newcastle

6.30 – HEART OF KABEIR (system – Richard Fahey handicap debutants at Newcastle)

Richard Fahey has a solid recent record with handicap debutants at Newcastle, scoring with 19 of the 70 qualifiers since the beginning of 2018 (24.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £41.70. He’s yet to have a juvenile winner on this system, though six of the 12 qualifiers made the frame. Therefore, an each-way play on HEART OF KABEIR could reap dividends in this 6f nursery. She did best of those to come from off the pace at Catterick last time and this track will suit.

Back Heart Of Kabeir at SBK

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

Any qualifying losing bets refunded up to the maximum bonus amount of £20. Deposit that value (or currency equivalent) in one go as the first deposit. That is the minimum qualifying deposit amount for this new customer offer. Deposits through Neteller, PayPal, Skrill or a virtual/prepaid card are not eligible for this SBK welcome bonus.

Rebated funds can be withdrawn after users wager at least £20 (the qualifying deposit amount) on any combination of markets within the promotional period. These become forfeit, however, if users do not meet that condition. All unused bonuses expire after seven days. This new customer offer is available to all new users depositing with their debit card or via Trustly.

The SBK welcome bonus is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, and shared computer. Offer only available to new users that register as new customers and make a £20 deposit after 00:00 on January 2nd 2020. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other welcome bonus or deal. SBK’s standard terms and conditions apply. Users must be 18+ to have a betting account in the UK.