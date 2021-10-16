Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips – Sunday October 17th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a regular contributor to the the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, GG.co.uk, William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV. His systems-based approach to betting has unearthed several winners and big-priced placed horses already this week and he shares his bets for Sunday October 17th below.

Register with SBK now and get a £20 risk free bet if the first wager loses via their new customer offer refund bonus.

Andrew was among the winners again on Saturday with 7-2 Ffos Las scorer File Illico and he has two selections in Ireland on Sunday:

NAAS

1.10 – SCEOLAN (system – sire Churchill second-time out 2yos)

Progeny of Churchill have a poor record on their debuts, with just one winner from 49 qualifiers for a loss of £43.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. It’s a different story second-time out, with eight winners from 38 runners. We wouldn’t have made a profit by backing them all to win but 11 of the beaten horses finished second or third (including 40-1, 40-1 and 28-1) and a small each-way interest on SCEOLAN could reward backers. She wasn’t totally disgraced after in a 28-1 ninth of 14 after blowing the start in a Navan maiden on her debut and the first-time visor could sharpen her up.

.

Back SCEOLAN at SBK

2.50 – ELYSIUM (system – Belardo 3yo+ over 1m-1m2f)

Belardo offspring tend to improve from the age of three and do especially well over trips of 1m-1m2f. Combining these two factors has produced 12 winners from 59 bets for a profit of £63.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. ELYSIUM didn’t enjoy much luck in running when mid-division at Cork last time and can bounce back here.

Bet on ELYSIUM at SBK

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

Any qualifying losing bets refunded up to the maximum bonus amount of £20. Deposit that value (or currency equivalent) in one go as the first deposit. That is the minimum qualifying deposit amount for this new customer offer. Deposits through Neteller, PayPal, Skrill or a virtual/prepaid card are not eligible for this SBK welcome bonus.

Rebated funds can be withdrawn after users wager at least £20 (the qualifying deposit amount) on any combination of markets within the promotional period. These become forfeit, however, if users do not meet that condition. All unused bonuses expire after seven days. This new customer offer is available to all new users depositing with their debit card or via Trustly.

The SBK welcome bonus is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, and shared computer. Offer only available to new users that register as new customers and make a £20 deposit after 00:00 on January 2nd 2020. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other welcome bonus or deal. SBK’s standard terms and conditions apply. Users must be 18+ to have a betting account in the U