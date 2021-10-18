Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips – Monday October 18th

Horse racing expert Andrew Mount has a long history of finding big-priced winners. He is a regular contributor to the the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, GG.co.uk, William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV. He takes a systems-based approach to betting and shares his bets for Monday October 18th below.

Andrew was among the winners yet again on Sunday, tipping 9-1 Naas scorer Elysium. His other pick, 100-1 shot Sceolan, was an unlucky-in-running fifth. He has four selections at Gowran Park, Pontefract and Wolverhampton today:

GOWRAN PARK

2.50 – WHILE YOU’RE UP (system – Belardo 3yo+ over 1m-1m2f)

Belardo offspring tend to improve from the age of three and do especially well over trips of 1m-1m2f. Combining these two factors has produced 13 winners from 60 bets for a profit of £72.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. Elysium, selected in this column, was a 9-1 winner on this angle yesterday and WHILE YOU’RE UP qualifies in this 9.5f handicap.

PONTEFRACT

5.15 – ROYDMOOR (system – sire Garswood going angle)

ROYDMOOR caught the eye from a tricky low draw when third at Ripon on his penultimate start and has since run a solid 16-1 third on the all-weather at Newcastle. Simply backing all progeny of Garswood in turf handicaps on good to soft or softer going would have found 16 winners from 93 runners (17.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £99.33 to a £1 level stake at SP and he has condition to suit today. The runners are likely to come across to the nearside and he could be well drawn in stall 12.

WOLVERHAMPTON

6.30 – TWO DOOR SALOON (system – sire Tamyauz Wolverhampton, 2-4yos)

Progeny of Tamayuz have a solid record on Wolverhampton’s Tapeta surface, especially the younger ones. Those aged to, three or four have won 24 of their 121 starts (19.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £54.23 to the usual £1 stake. TWO DOOR SALOON did really well to finish in mid-division from stall 13 of 14 at Chelmsford last time and could have more to offer now switching to Tapeta for the first time.

7.00 – ON THE RIGHT TRACK (system – Jessica Ennis AW runners)

The vast majority of my breeding betting systems are concerned with sires but Jessica Ennis, the dam of ON THE RIGHT TRACK, has a fantastic record with her offspring on the all-weather. Had we backed them all we’d have found 16 winners from 59 bets for a profit of £51.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. On The Right Track has contributed two of those wins, including a course and distance success last time out.

