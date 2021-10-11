Another new weeks means more Andrew Mount horse racing betting tips today. His latest column for Monday, October 11, has another three fancies in it. After over 20 years in the business, Andrew lifts the lid on his handy betting systems. A regular contributor to the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook, he made his name as a journalist. Andrew can also be heard on William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV where he’s a pundit. His latest horse racing betting tips all have a statistical basis, so check them out here.

Andrew’s three selections today are from Musselburgh, Wolverhampton and Yarmouth. Learn more about why these horses are worth a wager below:

Musselburgh

4.45 – TALKTOTHEWALL (system – sire Acclamation in first-time tongue-tie)

TALKTOTHEWALL, who has shown good early speed over longer trips in novice and maiden company, may be able to put that to good use now handicapping over the minimum distance of 5f. She’s well drawn in stall 10 and, more interestingly, has the tongue-tie on for the first time. Progeny of Acclamation show a profit of £44.75 to a £1 level stake when sporting this headgear in turf handicaps.

Wolverhampton

1.40 – SIAN MIST (systems – sire Garswood on Tapeta & Alice Haynes handicap debutants)

SIAN MIST has form figures of 000 (0-3), but there’s a good chance she’ll improve now switched from turf to the All-Weather for her nursery debut. Progeny of Garswood are profitable to back blind on Tepata (+£39.00) and in-form Alice Haynes has a record of 2111 (3-4) with her handicap debutants, with the wins at 14-1, 13-2 and 4-1. She was a general 20-1 shot at the time of writing and is worth a speculative interest.

Yarmouth

2.40 – CARMELA SOPRANO (system – sire Hellvelyn turf to AW switch)

CARMELA SOPRANO, 0-10 on the All-Weather, hasn’t had many opportunities on turf and looks the value in this 1m 2f handicap. Her three turf outings have produced form figures of 012 (1-3), with the ‘duck egg’ excusable as she completely blew the start when 125-1 in novice company on her racecourse debut.

The win, at 40-1 on soft ground, came off just a 2lb lower mark than today’s and her subsequent 12-1 latest second was a solid effort as she fared best of those to come from off the pace when the winner got an easy lead and made all. She finished a close-up third at Wolverhampton last time and backing all Hellvelyn progeny who are switching from the All-Weather to turf would have found 22 winners from 164 bets (13.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £138.00 to a £1 level stake at SP.

