Andrew tipped two winners yesterday at tasty prices of 10/1 and 11/2. Today, his horse racing betting tips run at York, Newcastle and Dundalk. Get all the details of Andrew’s latest fancies here:

York

3.50 – STAR CALIBER (system – Andrew Balding second-time hood)

Andrew Balding has a modest record with his runners in a first-time hood, scoring with just five of the 125 qualifiers (4% strike-rate) for a loss of £105.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who run well (defined as winning or being beaten by less than three lengths) often score at the next time of asking if the headgear is retained, landing 12 of their 33 starts for a profit of £9.07. STAR CALIBER was only beaten by a length and a half when fourth at Newbury last time and could go well at a big price.

4.20 – JABBAROCKIE (system – sire Showcasing first-time blinkers)

Frontrunner JABBAROCKIE was taken on for the lead and did too much too soon when sixth at Haydock last time but might be able to blast off down the stands’ rail in the first-time blinkers and make all. Since the beginning of 2016, his sire’s first-time blinkers runners have won 13 of their 79 races for a profit of £72.44 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Dundalk

6.45 – IMPOSING SUPREME (system – sire Alhebayeb on Polytrack, 3yo+)

Progeny of Alhebayeb have a good record on Polytrack, but they also need time. The juveniles have yet to record a win from 40 runners at the four Polytrack venues in Britain and Ireland, while his three-year-olds are 0-30 from January to the end of August. Had we only backed them from the autumn of their three-year-old season, we’d have found 18 from 110 bets for a profit of £50.48 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Three-time turf winner IMPOSING SUPREME has yet to win from five goes here, but has finished second on three occasions, fourth of 14 and seventh of 13 when poorly drawn in stall 1 (first two finishers drawn 10 and 11). He’s 5lb above his last winning mark, but there could be more improvement to come back on this surface.

Newcastle

7.30 – THE THIN BLUE LINE (system – sire Mehmas AW handicaps, out of the frame on turf last time)

Backing Mehmas progeny in all-weather handicaps, who finished fifth or worse on turf last time out, would have returned a profit of £34.25 to a £1 level stake at SP (prior to yesterday’s racing). It’s interesting to see THE THIN BLUE LINE returned to a synthetic surface for only the second time in his career. He scored over course and distance on his All-Weather debut last November and, though disappointing on turf of late, he remains open to improvement on his second start since a gelding operation.

8.30 – ROYDMOOR (system – sire Garswood on Tapeta)

The form of ROYDMOOR’s last-time-out Ripon third was boosted when runner-up Van Gerwen won at 11-1 next time and Richard Fahey’s three-year-old looks interesting now back on the All-Weather. He seemed to handle Tapeta well enough when fourth in novice company at Wolverhampton last summer and his sire, Garswood, does well with his older horses on it.

Backing those aged three or older, here or at Wolverhampton, would have found ten winners from 71 runners for a profit of £46.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. Fahey has run eight qualifiers at Newcastle and they produced form figures of 12233810 (2-8), with the wins at 16-1 and 15-8, and two of the placed efforts at 33-1 and 16-1.

