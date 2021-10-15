Racing advisor and pundit Andrew Mount is regular contributor to the Racing Post, Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, GG.co.uk, William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV. His stats machine has been working overtime to unearth several gems for Friday’s racing.

Andrew was among the winners again on Thursday with Anner Castle (5-1 from 15-2) and also enjoyed a place return from Fort Maddox Brown (third at 22-1). He has six statistical betting angles to exploit at Redcar, Fakenham, Dundalk and Newcastle and Dundalk on Friday:

REDCAR

1.00 – FLASH BETTY (system – Redcar 5f-1m low-draw pace)

Redcar’s straight course (races over 5f-1m) typically favours low-drawn prominent racers and FLASH BETTY qualifies on both angles. Since the beginning of 2016 had we backed all the runners in stalls 1 or 2, who led or raced prominently on their latest outing we’d have won 85 of our 421 bets (20.2% strike-rate) and made a profit of £260.56 to a £1 level stake at SP.

1.30 – COTAI CLASS (system – Redcar 5f-1m low-draw pace)

COTAI CLASS qualifies on the same draw/pace angle as Flash Betty. He made the running when second of 15 in a Class 2 nursery at Ayr last month and has the best of the draw in stall 1.

FAKENHAM

4.33 – WELLAND (system – Pam Sly break returners)

Pam Sly gets plenty of winners at Fakenham and she also does well with horses returning from a break of 150 days or longer, scoring with 29 of the 251 qualifiers for a profit of £141.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. WELLAND, whose sole success came at this venue in October 2019, was just touched off at Sedgefield on his reappearance last year and first time out could be when to back him.

NEWCASTLE

5.00 – STARFIGHTER (system – sire Sea The Stars at Newcastle)

STARFIGHTER was the big mover in the overnight market and it’s easy to see why. Mark Loughnane’s five-year-old is by Sea The Stars, whose progeny have won 30 of their 91 starts on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface for a profit of £68.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. Starfighter’s three previous course runs have produced a win, a runner-up effort (by a head) and a third place when failing to settle in a steadily-run contest.

5.00 – KITTEN’S DREAM (system – sire Kitten’s Joy in Newcastle handicaps)

I also want to side with KITTEN’S DREAM in this 1m2f handicap. His sire, Kitten’s Joy, has a fantastic strike-rate with his representatives in handicaps at this venue, scoring with eight of the 28 qualifiers for a profit of £10.15 to £1. Dual turf scorer Kitten’s Dream has had wins surgery since disappointing over 1m4f at Ripon in June and will appreciate the cut back in distance.

DUNDALK

8.15 – ALALA (system – sire Alhebayeb on Polytrack)

Alhebayeb gets plenty of winners on Polytrack and his progeny tend to come to hand in the autumn of their three-year-old season. His classic generation crop are seven from 33 on Polytrack from September until the end of the year (+£40.23 to a £1 level stake at SP) and it could be worth taking a chance on Edward Lynam’s newcomer ALALA, priced at 14-1 at the time of writing. She’s a half-sister to seven winners and looks well drawn in stall 8.

