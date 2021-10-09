England will look to pull further clear at the top of Group I with a win over Andorra in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 19:45 pm BST.

The Three Lions have won five and drawn one of their six qualifiers so far and they will be firm favourites to win here. Andorra have picked up just one win from six qualifiers and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Andorra vs England team news

Albert Alavedra, Marcio Vieira and Moises San Nicolas are suspended for Andorra. England will be without ReeceJames, Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham.

Andorra possible starting line-up: Alvarez; Rubio, C. Garcia, Vales, Llovera, M. Garcia; Alaez, Pujol, Vieira, Cervos; Cucu

England possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Trippier, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Henderson, Ward-Prowse, Mount; Saka, Abraham, Foden

Andorra vs England form guide

England are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Poland and they will be determined to get back to winning ways. They have won four of their last six across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Andorra have lost 35 of their last 38 matches in the World Cup.

Andorra vs England betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Andorra vs England from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Andorra – 66/1

• Draw – 22/1

• England– 1/80

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 1/4

• Under – 18/5

Andorra vs England prediction

England have won their last five matches against Andorra and they have kept a clean sheet in all of those outings. Another comprehensive win for Gareth Southgate’s side is on the cards here.

Prediction: England win.

