NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
r959698 1296x729 16 9
r959698 1296x729 16 9

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Amon-Ra St. Brown for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for St. Brown vs the Chiefs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • St. Brown to score 1st TD +900
  • St. Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 77.5 -110
  • St. Brown over 1.5 TDs +700

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. Bovada don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: Chiefs Vs Lions Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Blowout At Arrowhead

Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at Bovada can get a Free Bet of up to $750. To claim:

  1. Go to Bovada
  2. Register an account
  3. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  4. Receive $750 in free bets

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • St. Brown averaged 72.6 receiving yards per game in 2022
  • St. Brown receiving yards under has hit in 7 of his last 10 games
  • St. Brown had six regular season receiving TDs in 2022
  • The average receiving yards line for St. Brown last season was 77.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on 2023 Opening Night

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL Now 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus On NFL Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 2023/24 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
r959698 1296x729 16 9
NFL

LATEST Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Author image Joe Lyons  •  3min
Jaylen Waddle Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead has yet to practice, rookie Devon Achane and Jaylen Waddle returned on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  10min

It’s that time of year again. The NFL season is just a few days away and teams are fully prepared for their Week 1 opponents. Coaches and players have the…

dtweeprkhz9tcflg2rjv
NFL
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Joe Lyons  •  10min

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Jared Goff for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Bovada have released their prop bet…

usatsi 19998007 168390306 lowres
NFL
Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  36min
https cdn.cnn .com cnnnext dam assets 220117111951 travis kelce
NFL
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  42min
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  38min
usatsi 19039757
NFL
Chiefs vs Lions Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Blowout At Arrowhead
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Arrow to top