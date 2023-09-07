Fancy the Lions to spring a surprise in the season curtain raiser? We run through some of the best Amon-Ra St. Brown prop bet lines ready for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for St. Brown vs the Chiefs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansas City Chiefs

St. Brown to score 1st TD +900

St. Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 77.5 -110

St. Brown over 1.5 TDs +700

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit

St. Brown averaged 72.6 receiving yards per game in 2022

St. Brown receiving yards under has hit in 7 of his last 10 games

St. Brown had six regular season receiving TDs in 2022

The average receiving yards line for St. Brown last season was 77.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

