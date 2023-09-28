NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Green Bay Packers

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for St. Brown vs the Packers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds Vs Green Bay Packers

  • St. Brown to score 1st TD +800
  • St. Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 74.5 -110
  • St. Brown total receptions – Over/Under 6.5 -115
  • St. Brown longest reception – Over/Under 22.5 yards -115
  • St. Brown over 1.5 TDs +850

RELATED: Green Bay Packers Vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • St. Brown is averaging 91.7 receiving yards per game in 2023
  • St. Brown is averaging 7 receptions per game in 2023
  • St. Brown receiving yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
  • St. Brown total receptions under has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
  • St. Brown has 1 receiving TD, 275 yards and 21 receptions so far this season
  • The average receiving yards line for St. Brown this season is 72.5
  • The average total receptions line for St. Brown this season is 6.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

