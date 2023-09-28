Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for St. Brown vs the Packers.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds Vs Green Bay Packers
- St. Brown to score 1st TD +800
- St. Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 74.5 -110
- St. Brown total receptions – Over/Under 6.5 -115
- St. Brown longest reception – Over/Under 22.5 yards -115
- St. Brown over 1.5 TDs +850
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
RELATED: Green Bay Packers Vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football
BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer
Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:
- Go to BetOnline
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
- Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit
- St. Brown is averaging 91.7 receiving yards per game in 2023
- St. Brown is averaging 7 receptions per game in 2023
- St. Brown receiving yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
- St. Brown total receptions under has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
- St. Brown has 1 receiving TD, 275 yards and 21 receptions so far this season
- The average receiving yards line for St. Brown this season is 72.5
- The average total receptions line for St. Brown this season is 6.5
Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.