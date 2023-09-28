Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for St. Brown vs the Packers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds Vs Green Bay Packers

St. Brown to score 1st TD +800

St. Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 74.5 -110

St. Brown total receptions – Over/Under 6.5 -115

St. Brown longest reception – Over/Under 22.5 yards -115

St. Brown over 1.5 TDs +850

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit

St. Brown is averaging 91.7 receiving yards per game in 2023

St. Brown is averaging 7 receptions per game in 2023

St. Brown receiving yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season

St. Brown total receptions under has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season

St. Brown has 1 receiving TD, 275 yards and 21 receptions so far this season

The average receiving yards line for St. Brown this season is 72.5

The average total receptions line for St. Brown this season is 6.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

