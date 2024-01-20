American Football

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Best Bets vs Buccaneers – NFL Divisional Round Betting

We explore Amon-Ra St. Brown’s player props for this weekends Divisional round and picked out our favourite bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown over 92.5 receiving yards -115
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown over 7.5 receptions -115
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown first touchdown scorer +750
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Pick 1: Over 92.5 Receiving Yards -115 with BetOnline

Amon Ra-St. Brown played a huge role in helping Detroit to the playoffs and through the Wildcard round, with four 100+ yard games in his last five matches.

The game St. Brown didn’t get 100 yards in was a week 17 loss to Dallas and even then the elusive wide receiver still managed to notch up 90 yards.

In Detroit’s win against the Rams last weekend St. Brown picked up 110 yards. Through the 17 games he has played this season Amon-Ra St. Brown has an average of 89.1 receiving yards per match.

Bet on St. Brown over 92.5 receiving yards (-115)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Pick 2: Over 7.5 Receptions -115 with BetOnline

Most NFL Bookmakers offer the market of passes caught and St. Brown’s prop line for this market is 7.5 receptions this weekend.

The Lions man has gone under this prop in six of his last seven games in the NFL, but three of those game including last week he finished one catch off the line.

With Jared Goff and St. Brown really clicking towards the end of the Rams game last week, eight catches is certainly a realistic target in the huge match.

Bet on St. Brown over 7.5 receptions (-115)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +650 with BetOnline

Amon-Ra St. Brown is +650 to score the first touchdown this weekend, as he looks to get back amongst the scorers after failing to get a touchdown in the Lions opening playoff game.

Only David Montgomery scored more touchdowns for the Lions this season than St. Brown and if Goff looks to his star receiver early on he could get a quick score.

Bet on St. Brown first touchdown scorer (+650)

 

