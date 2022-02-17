Amir Khan vs Kell Brook prediction, betting tips and best bets

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook is finally set to go down this weekend, after years of talk and bad blood.

The British rivals take centre stage in Manchester on Saturday night, in an enthralling bout between two of the best fighters to come out of the UK in recent years.

The genuine bad blood between the pair, aligned with their contrasting fighting styles, should make for intriguing showdown in front of a sold out Manchester crowd.

Brook says he will do anything it takes to ensure Khan doesn’t hear the final bell. Meanwhile, Khan is out to prove he has ‘always been the better fighter’.

Fight Info

Date: Saturday, 19th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:30 GMT, AO Arena (Manchester Arena), Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook prediction

This fight has been on fans lips for over a decade. Both Brook and Khan have claimed in the past they wanted the fight, and that the other man is ‘ducking’. Brook especially has been particularly vocal in the past, branding his British rival a ‘mouthpiece’ and ‘disrespectful’.

One major factor in this fight is the weight it’s at. Both parties have agreed on a catch-weight of 149lbs, which is two-pounds above the welterweight limit and five short of the super-welterweight limit.

This surely suits the Bolton man more than it does his Sheffield foe. Brook has always struggled to make welterweight, and probably should have been a career 11-stone fighter, rather than 147lbs. He also had that venture up to middleweight, which fans may argue was the beginning of his downfall.

The Gennady Golovkin fight in which Brook sustained his first eye-socket injury, was brutal. At the time, Golovkin was a wrecking machine. Arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet at the time. He dismantled Brook, first breaking his eye-socket, and ultimately breaking his heart having dealt ‘The Special One’ his first professional defeat.

Brook did venture back down to welterweight to defend his IBF world title against mandatory challenger and relatively unknown American, Errol Spence. This fight also went horribly wrong for Brook, suffering the same injury, but this time to his other eye. Spence has gone on to prove himself as one of the best fighters in the world, so there is no shame in that defeat. However for Brook, losing first to Golovkin and then Spence, really damaged him both physically and mentally.

With Khan, he has suffered more defeats, and more devastating defeats at that. Khan has been knocked out four times on the five occasions that he has lost, hence Brook labelling him ‘chinny’.

However, Khan has fought at a higher level his whole career. Even in the amateur days. Despite losing more, ‘King’ Khan has also beaten far higher level opposition. This fight is a genuine 50/50, with the boxing community split right down the middle.

But for us, we can see Khan outworking Brook over the 12 rounds and eventually getting the job done on points. There may be some shaky moments in the fight, and both men could even hit the canvas, but our money is on Khan overcoming his long-term British rival on the judges scorecards.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook prediction: Khan to win on points @ 7/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook betting tips

With the fight being a genuine 50/50 and both men desperately wanting to gain eternal bragging rights over their British counterpart, expect the fight to start slowly. It could be a cagey opening few round, as both men try to feel each other out. Khan will be looking to land quick jabs with his lightening speed, while Brook will be aiming to find his range with some big right hands.

Both fighters are past their best, lets not beat around the bush. But that’s what makes the fight so intriguing. Yes, we could and should have seen this five to ten years ago, with both men fully in their primes. But for one reason or another we didn’t, but in reality, who cares? We’re here now and the fact that both men are the same age and are both past their best, makes it that little bit more interesting.

In recent years, although both men have been quite inactive, both Brook and Khan have a defeat on their record to welterweight king, Terrence Crawford. Both were stopped from relatively obscure punches, which begs the question how much did they really want it?

For this reason along with many other factors, we think backing both men to be knocked down in the contest is a great bet. Both have been susceptible to strange knockdowns and finishes recently, but neither man will want to quit in this grudge match. This is why we think both men could hit the deck, but rise and fight on in a bid to claim the bragging rights once and for all.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook betting tip: Both fighters to be knocked down @ 31/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook best bet

If there is to be a stoppage at the AO Arena it seems more likely it will come the way of the Sheffield man. Brook seems to be the harder puncher between the two men, with many believing he just wants it more and one of his big power-punches will land and fold Khan over.

There could certainly be value in backing ex-IBF welterweight champion Brook to knock his man out in the first half of the contest. You can get this at 7/2 with bet365. That being said, as previously mentioned, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Khan himself gets the stoppage win. You can get Khan to win via stoppage in the second half of the fight at 8/1 with bet365.

Both men are there to be hit, both men have been stopped before and both men want to win this fight so badly. We still think the best bet for this fight is for both men to hit the canvas, so if you fancy a flutter on the fight, that is out major tip.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook best bet: Both fighters to be knocked down @ 31/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.