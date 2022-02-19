Best bookmaker to bet on Amir Khan to win against Kell Brook

AMIR KHAN will finally get his chance at shutting up bitter rival Kell Brook on Saturday night – and 888sport is the bookie for you if you want to bet on the fight.

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we'll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C's apply

Khan has stoked the flames ahead of his Manchester showdown with Brook this weekend by labelling his opponent a ‘fanboy’ in a fiery media conference.

“I think Kell’s always been very obsessed with my career. He’s been a fanboy,” Khan said. “I think there comes a stage where I’ve been living in his head for such a long time that he needs to start paying me some rent.”

Fighting at a catchweight of 149lbs, Brook is likely to tip the scales as the heavier man and reportedly faces a fine of £100,000 per pound he weighs in over the agreed limit.

Despite undisputedly having the more stellar career, Khan comes into the grudge match as the underdog according to the bookies. The Bolton born puncher can be backed at best price of around 5/4 with most bookmakers.

But 888sport have an astonishing offer for new member who fancy Khan to beat Brook. They have enhanced the 35-year-old’s odds for victory to an extremely generous 12/1!

That means if you back Khan to win you will be paid out at 888sports normal price of 29/20 and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets.

Fight Info

Date: Saturday, 19th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:30 GMT, AO Arena (Manchester Arena), Manchester

