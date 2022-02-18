Amir Khan vs Kell Brook odds: Boxing betting preview

It’s almost Khan vs Brook time. Both men are in the twilight of their respective careers, with a genuine dislike for each other fairly obvious. This makes the mega-fight all the sweeter. Here are the odds for the fight and our betting preview.

After years of deliberation and failed negotiations, we are finally here. It is officially Khan vs Brook fight week, and it’s just as big as it ever would have been. Although both men are in their mid-thirties now, the fight is still majorly compelling for boxing fans, especially in the UK and more than likely still all around the world.

Will Khan’s speed bamboozle Brook? Will Brook have too much power for Khan to handle? Who has more left in the tank at this stage of their career? All these questions will be answered on Saturday night in Manchester.

“February 19 in Manchester is when Amir Khan will hit the deck for the final time,” said a feisty Kell Brook at the November press conference in London. Khan had this to say on his long-term British rival: “The people want to see me punch him in the face. It’s time to put him in his place and hopefully move on to bigger and better things.”

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook odds

Amir Khan @ 11/8 with bet365

Kell Brook @ 4/7 with bet365

Draw @ 16/1 with bet365

The bookmakers are recognising the Sheffield man as the betting favourite, which may come as a surprise to some people. Perhaps this is because of his power and his timing, which the bookies believe to give him the slight edge of Bolton’s Khan.

Although Brook does slightly edge it with bookmakers, it’s still an extremely close fight, that cannot be denied. If you asked 100 people in the street who they think will win, you’d get fairly close to an even split down the middle. Perhaps 60/40 in favour of either man, but it has definitely split the boxing community down the middle and it is a tough matchup to call.

Terrence Crawford thinks Khan will win, Eddie Hearn is siding with Brook, as is Conor Benn. Steve Bunce is edging towards a Khan win, as is former UFC Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. It really is splitting the boxing fraternity down the middle, which makes it all the more compelling.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook betting preview

It should be noted that Khan has changed trainer for this fight, and is boxing under the tutelage of Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre. This is certainly very interesting, as McIntyre was in the corner when his man beat Khan, and is the long term trainer of Terrence Crawford.

Khan believes he was the perfect man for this fight, as ‘Bomac’ knows how to beat Khan, and therefore knows his weaknesses which they can in turn improve on before the fight. Also, the fact that Brook’s last fight was a defeat to Crawford, again with McIntyre in the corner, means he also knows how to beat ‘The Special One’. Very interesting indeed.

On the flip side, Brook is back in Sheffield at the Ingle gym with long term trainer, Dominic Ingle. This can only be a good thing for Brook, having someone in his corner who has known him since he was a young kid.

The coaching situation is most definitely an interesting one, and could play a huge part in the outcome of the fight come Saturday night.