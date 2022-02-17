Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets and betting offers

AMIR KHAN and Kell Brook have been avoiding each other for years but they will finally step into the ring settle their scores once and for all in Manchester on Saturday night.

Both Khan and Brook are now in the twilight of their careers, but that has not dampened the enthusiasm for a fight between two men who clearly cannot stand to be in each others’ presence.

The animosity between the pair was visible when they faced off on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off show, with Brook promising to inflict the pain and punishment for what he perceives to be a lack of respect from Khan.

Amir Khan @ 11/8 with bet365

Kell Brook @ 4/7 with bet365

Draw @ 16/1 with bet365

When is Amir Khan vs Kell Brook?

Date: Saturday, 19th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:30 GMT, AO Arena, Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook TV channel and live stream

TV channel: Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Tale of the Tape

Amir Khan record and bio

Nationality: Great Britain

Great Britain Date of Birth: December 8, 1986

December 8, 1986 Height: 5′ 8.5″

5′ 8.5″ Reach: 71″

71″ Total Fights: 39

39 Record: 34-5 (21 KOs)

Kell Brook record and bio

Nationality: Great Britain

Great Britain Date of Birth: May 3, 1986

May 3, 1986 Height: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Reach: 69″

69″ Total Fights: 40

40 Record: 39-3 (27 KOs)

February 19th is D-Day for British duo to let their fists do the talking after months of trash talking which has only fuelled the flames of this bitter rivalry.

Khan is the slight favourite for the fight, but battle-hardened Brook will be far from a walkover and the Sheffield fighter will have the majority of the crowd behind him in the AO Arena in Manchester.

