amir khan vs kell brook free bets betting offers

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets and betting offers

Updated

1 day ago

on

kell brook 3 7

AMIR KHAN and Kell Brook have been avoiding each other for years but they will finally step into the ring settle their scores once and for all in Manchester on Saturday night.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets & betting offers

Best bookmakers for Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets

Looking for a bet on the big fight? Claim the best online bookie offers for Khan vs Brook below

  1. bet365 – Best selection of Khan vs Brook markets
  2. Betfred – Great odds for Khan vs Brook
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great Khan vs Brook welcome offer
  4. BoyleSports – Best for Khan vs Brook Price Boosts
  5. 888sport – Superb Khan vs Brook enhanced odds

Both Khan and Brook are now in the twilight of their careers, but that has not dampened the enthusiasm for a fight between two men who clearly cannot stand to be in each others’ presence.

The animosity between the pair was visible when they faced off on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off show, with Brook promising to inflict the pain and punishment for what he perceives to be a lack of respect from Khan.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook bout.

Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a barnstorming middleweight clash.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook odds and free bets

Amir Khan @ 11/8 with bet365

Kell Brook @ 4/7 with bet365

Draw @ 16/1 with bet365

When is Amir Khan vs Kell Brook?

Date: Saturday, 19th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:30 GMT, AO Arena, Manchester 

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook TV channel and live stream

TV channel: Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Tale of the Tape

Amir Khan record and bio

  • Nationality: Great Britain  
  • Date of Birth: December 8, 1986
  • Height: 5′ 8.5″ 
  • Reach: 71″ 
  • Total Fights: 39
  • Record: 34-5 (21 KOs)  

Kell Brook record and bio

  • Nationality: Great Britain
  • Date of Birth: May 3, 1986  
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Reach: 69″  
  • Total Fights: 40
  • Record: 39-3 (27 KOs)

BoyleSports Khan vs Brook free bets offer

February 19th is D-Day for British duo to let their fists do the talking after months of trash talking which has only fuelled the flames of this bitter rivalry.

BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets which can be used of Khan vs Brook by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up, which you can do by clicking the link below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets for Khan vs Brook

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Betfred Khan vs Brook betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Khan is the slight favourite for the fight, but battle-hardened Brook will be far from a walkover and the Sheffield fighter will have the majority of the crowd behind him in the AO Arena in Manchester.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today  through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses for Khan vs Brook

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Already claimed the Khan vs Brook betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

