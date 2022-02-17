Countries
×
Home News amir khan vs kell brook betting offer free bet boylesports

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Updated

1 day ago

on

khan vs brook

Long-term British rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally settle their differences this Saturday night and BoyleSports have a fantastic betting offer for the big occasion.

BoyleSports Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets offer

BoyleSports default SL

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

9.4
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Already claimed the BoyleSports Khan vs Brook betting offer? Take a look and claim the best Khan vs Brook free bets

Best bookmakers for Khan vs Brook free bets

Looking for a bet on the big fight? Claim the best online bookie offers for Khan vs Brook below

  1. bet365 – Best selection of Khan vs Brook markets
  2. Betfred – Great odds for Khan vs Brook
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great Khan vs Brook welcome offer
  4. BoyleSports – Best for Khan vs Brook Price Boosts
  5. 888sport – Superb Khan vs Brook enhanced odds

How to claim the Khan vs Brook betting offer

Follow these easy steps to claim your £30 in Khan vs Brook bonuses.

  • Sign up to BoyleSports here
  • Create an account with BoyleSports
  • Deposit and bet £10 at odds of Evens
  • Receive £30 in Free Bets when your qualifying bet settles

After a decade of trash-talking and trash talking, the fight is finally upon us! To make things even better, BoyleSports have some incredible free bets on offer for the huge bout.

This colossal domestic dust-up has been talked about for over a decade in the boxing community. Endlessly calling each other out, having a go at one another on social media, this fight has been a long time coming.

Do you fancy having a wager on the fight? Are you confident you know who will win? Well BoyleSports have you covered for this British mega-fight.

BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets which can be used of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up, which you can do by clicking the link below.

How does the BoyleSports Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bet offer work?

The BoyleSports Khan vs Brook free bets can be gained by placing a £10 qualifying bet on their impressive sportsbook at odds of evens or greater.

Once this bet has settled, you will receive the £30 in free bets from BoyleSports which you can use either on the huge grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook, or elsewhere on other sports.

What can I use the BoyleSports Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets on?

BoyleSports are great for those punters looking for a flutter on the boxing, with plenty of markets available on fights in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

If you are a football punter and want to get involved in the biggest leagues and competitions, such as the Premier League and Champions League, then BoyleSports has you covered with plenty of markets.

Horse racing is well covered too. All UK and Ireland meetings are shown on their live stream, as well as competitive odds on international racing.

So whether you are backing an early knockout or a unanimous decision, the BoyleSports Khan vs Brook free bets are definitely worth taking advantage of.

BoyleSports Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets offer T&Cs

1. Players must be 18 or over to participate.
2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of EVS (2.0) or greater and receive a £30 Sportsbook Free Bet.
3. Minimum stake of £10 and minimum odds of EVS (2.0) or greater required to qualify.
4. All acquired free bets gained through other promotions will be removed from this offer.
5. For multiple bets the combined odds must be EVS (2.0) or greater.
6. Qualifying bets which are Cashed Out will be excluded from the promotion.
7. Free bet stakes will not qualify for this offer.
8. Free bets will not qualify for any other special offers such as Cash Back Specials, BPG & Extra Places, etc.
9. Qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of account opening.
10. Offer applies to UK mobile customers only (Excluding Northern Ireland).
11. One Free Bet offer per customer, household and IP address only.
12. Customers depositing with Skrill/Moneybookers, Neteller, PayPal or prepaid cards will not qualify for this offer.
13. Standard BoyleSports Terms & Conditions apply.

Sportsbook Free Bet T&Cs:

1. Free bet will be applied as 1 x £30 free bet.
2. The free bet will be applied within 1 hour of the first settlement of any qualifying bet.
3. Free bets cannot be transferred.
4. Free bets will expire within 7 days.
5. Free bet stakes will not be included in any free bet returns.
6. We reserve the right to amend or withdraw this offer without prior notice.
7. We reserve the right to withhold free bets if there is a reason to believe the offer is being abused. Including but not limited to account(s) sharing IP addresses, the same family name/address, or other common identifiers.
8. BoyleSports decision in respect of any promotion is final.
9. Standard BoyleSports Terms & Conditions apply.

