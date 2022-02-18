Countries
Home News amir khan vs kell brook betting offer bet 10 get 40 in free bets

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets

Updated

1 hour ago

on

khan vs brook

AMIR KHAN and Kell Brook are set to face one another this Saturday night in Manchester after a decade of trash-talking and 888Sport have some incredible free bets on offer for this colossal bout.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Already claimed the BoyleSports Khan vs Brook betting offer? Take a look and claim the best Khan vs Brook free bets

Best bookmakers for Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets

Looking for a bet on the big fight? Claim the best online bookie offers for Khan vs Brook below

  1. bet365 – Best selection of Khan vs Brook markets
  2. Betfred – Great odds for Khan vs Brook
  3. BetUK – New bookie with great Khan vs Brook welcome offer
  4. BoyleSports – Best for Khan vs Brook Price Boosts
  5. 888sport – Superb Khan vs Brook enhanced odds

This huge domestic dust-up has been talked about for well over a decade in boxing circles. The fight has been a long time coming, with endless social media call-outs, belittling each other in interviews and general trash talk. But now, the two men can put all their differences aside and settle their rivalry with their fists this Saturday.

Do you fancy having a wager on the fight? Are you confident you know who will win? Well 888Sport have you covered for this British mega-fight.

888Sport are giving new customers the chance to get £40 in free bets which can be used of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up. You will also receive a £10 Casino Bonus. This can be done by clicking the link below.

How to claim the 888sport Khan vs Brook free bet offer work?

To claim the Khan vs Brook free bets, follow the simple steps below:

  • Sign up to 888sport here
  • Create an account with 888sport
  • Deposit £10 and place a bet at odds of 1/2
  • Your £40 Free Bet & £10 Casino Bonus will be credited on settlement of qualifying bet

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

How does the 888Sport Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bet offer work?

The 888Sport Khan vs Brook free bets can be gained by placing a £10 qualifying bet on their impressive sportsbook at odds of evens or greater.

Once this bet has settled, you will receive the £40 in free bets from 888Sport which you can use either on the huge grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook, or elsewhere on other sports. This may take up to 72 hours after bet settlement but no longer.

Free Bet tokens must be claimed within 7 days of your qualifying bet settling. This can be done by clicking the ‘Claim Now’ button in the confirmation e-mail we’ll send you, or via the pop-up message when you log in to your account. Once credited, the Casino Bonus will expire after 60 days.

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

What can I use the 888Sport Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets on?

888Sport are great for those punters looking for a flutter on the boxing, with plenty of markets available on fights in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

If you are a football punter and want to get involved in the biggest leagues and competitions, such as the Premier League and Champions League, then 888Sport has you covered with plenty of markets too.

Horse racing is vastly covered as well. All UK and Ireland meetings are shown on their live stream, as well as competitive odds on international racing.

So whether you are backing an early knockout or a unanimous decision, the 888Sport Khan vs Brook free bets are definitely worth taking advantage of.

Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

888Sport Amir Khan vs Kell Brook free bets offer T&Cs

  • You must enter the following promotional code when making your first ‘real money’ deposit: 10FREE.

What doesn’t qualify?

  • Free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens.
  • Cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets.
  • Bets placed on Virtual Sports.
  • Members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill.
  • If you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Further 888Sport T&Cs

    • Bet Limits still apply to individual members when using Free Bet tokens.
    • If you win a bet with your Free Bet token, you will only receive the winnings; the Free Bet stake will not be included in your returns.
    • Free Bet tokens will be credited as four separate £/€/$10 tokens.
    • The Free Bet tokens cannot be used on each way bets or permutations.
    • Free Bet tokens must be used in their entirety. They cannot be used to place a succession of smaller bets.
    • Free Bet tokens cannot be combined with ‘real money’ stakes.
    • Bets placed with Free Bet tokens cannot be cashed out.
    • To withdraw any winnings from your Casino Bonus, you must wager the bonus up to 40 times of its value within 14 days.
    • Casino Bonus wins are capped at £/€/$500, excluding jackpot wins.
    • Casino Bonus can be used on selected games in casino only.

