Featured

America`s Sports Betting Revenues Skyrocketed 400% in Two Years and hit $7.5B

Author image
Jastra Kranjec
2 min read
Sports betting in US -SportsLens.com
Sports betting in US -SportsLens.com

Almost five years after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, sports betting in the United States continues to boom.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, America`s sports betting revenue skyrocketed 400% in two years and hit a massive $7.5bn in 2022.

Americans Wagered $93.2B in 2022, 60% more than a Year Before

Before May 2018, the only option to bet legally in the US was to go to Nevada. But after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection (PASPA), the US sports betting market has gained quite a momentum, with millions of sports fans wagering billions of dollars on the outcome of an event or game.

According to the American Gaming Association data, Americans wagered a jaw-dropping $93.2bn in 2022, almost 60% more than a year before. The massive increase was driven by the launch of legal betting in Kansas and the addition of mobile betting in three states, including New York, which saw gross gaming revenue soar by a staggering 5,700% year-over-year to $1.4bn.

With the annual wagering amount growing by a massive $36bn in one year, the gross revenue of the entire market has jumped to all-time highs.

Statista and AGA data show the gross gaming revenue from sports betting in the United States, or total wagers minus winning amounted to $900 million in 2018. A year later, this figure jumped to $1.5bn and continued rising. Statistics show 2021 was an absolute record year in annual growth, with sports betting revenues skyrocketing by a huge 186% to $4.3bn.

Although 2022 saw less than half the growth rate from a year before, sports betting revenue still increased by 74% or $3.2bn year-over-year.

More than Four Million New Online Bettors in 2023

The annual wagering amount and the gross revenue are expected to continue booming in 2023 as the number of sports bettors rises to all-time highs, despite some states still prohibiting the activity.

According to eMarketer data, there were around 19 million sports bettors in the United States last year, or 31% more than in 2021. As states legalize the practice and services continue to spend big bucks on marketing, this figure is expected to rise to 23.1 million in 2023, with more than four million new online bettors in the market.

Author image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec
Author Image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec

Popular From Featured

Latest news

View all
Top gaming companies in the US-SportsLens.com
Featured

LATEST Nintendo is the Top Gaming Company in the United States; More Popular than Electronic Arts, Epic Games or Activision Blizzard

Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 5 2023
WhatsApp favorite social media platform-SportsLens.com
Featured
WhatsApp is the Favorite Platform Among Social Media Users, Ahead of Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 1 2023

While WhatsApp may differ in certain aspects from other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, the cross-platform has more than two billion monthly active users worldwide and ranks…

Average player salary in football-SportsLens.com
Featured
Paris Saint-Germain Tops the List of European Football Clubs With €6.71 Million Average Player Salary in Season 2022/23
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 28 2023

In the 2022/23 season only, football clubs from Europe`s Big Five leagues spent an eye-watering €5.7bn on transfers, almost 50% more than the season before. But besides paying a fortune…

Football players market value increase-SportsLens.com
Featured
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Tops List of Biggest Market Value Gainers in Football Season 2022/23
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 20 2023
Joao Felix market value drop-SportsLens.com
Featured
João Félix Tops List of Biggest Market Value Losers in Football Season 2022/23
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 14 2023
App revenue in 2024-SportsLens.com
Featured
Mobile Apps to Become Half a Trillion Dollars Industry in 2024
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 14 2023
Super Bowl average secondary market ticket price-SportsLens.com
Featured
Super Bowl Average Secondary Market Ticket Price Almost Tripled in a Decade and hit $9,915 in 2023
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 5 2023
Arrow to top