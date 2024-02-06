The American Gaming Association has revealed that the American population are expected to bet over $23 billion on Super Bowl LVIII.

How Much Will Americans Bet On Super Bowl LVIII?

According to a survey, 1/3 of Americans live in states that deem sports betting illegal which leaves around 67.8 million adults.

Meaning just over 25% of US adults could bet up to $23.1 billion on Super Bowl LVIII – which would be a huge increase from last year.

This survey included a total of 2,204 US adults and focused on bets made via the internet with a casino sportsbook or unlicensed bookmaker.

AGA president and CEO Bill Miller said: “As the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas for the first time, this year’s record interest in wagering marks a full circle moment for the U.S. gaming industry. Our priority remains getting this opportunity right by providing the consumer protections only a regulated market can guarantee and investing in responsible gambling tools, safeguards and education.”

Since 2018, over $300 billion has been staked via American sportsbooks, as the number of states that have legalized sports betting has increased to 38.

The estimated television advertisement expenditure reportedly reached $360.1 million last year (per iSpot) and the NFL have confirmed there will be two sportsbook commercials in this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Respected research organization, Eilers & Krejcik, has predicted a staggering $1.25 billion to be placed on the match (via American sportsbooks only) and 25% of this wall fall into the same game parlays and 15% occurring post kick-off.

Last week, infamous betting firm Caesars Sportsbook revealed that they received a $1 million bet on the 49ers to beat the current holders and even $100,000 on the Super Bowl’s coin flip.