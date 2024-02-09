NFL

American Rapper E-40 +200 To Be First San Francisco 49ers Rapper Fan Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast With BetOnline

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
E-40 San Francisco 49ers

E-40 is the +200 favorite to be the first San Francisco 49ers-supporting rapper shown at Super Bowl LVIII with BetOnline.

Open a BetOnline account below and you can receive a free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit bonus).

E-40 +200 To Be First 49ers Rapper Shown During Super Bowl

American rapper E-40 is well known for being a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan. As he is one of the most famous celebrity 49ers fans in the world, it is likely E-40 will be present at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night for Super Bowl LVIII.

There are set to be various famous faces at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night. From Brad Pitt supporting the Chiefs to Dr. Disrespect supporting the 49ers, plenty of celebrities are set for Las Vegas this weekend. E-40 looks likely to be one of them.

Leading US sportsbooks BetOnline are taking bets on which 49ers rapper fan will be shown first on the Super Bowl broadcast. E-40 is favorite at +200 odds, with 24kGoldn second favourite at +275.

Fellow American rappers Saweetie and Birdman are both priced at +300 with BetOnline to be the first 49ers rapper fan shown on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast with CBS.

E-40 is most well known for his 2006 hit song ‘Tell Me Where To Go‘, but he also created American rap group ‘The Click‘. Ever since the early days of stardom, E-40 has been cheering his beloved 49ers on to win the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

BetOnline Offer | First 49ers Rapper Shown At Super Bowl

E-40 isn’t the only famous face expected in the Super Bowl crowd this Sunday. Global phenomenon Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. However, when it comes to 49ers fans, it doesn’t get much bigger than E-40.

Betting on which 49ers rapper fan will appear first on the Super Bowl broadcast is just one of various prop bets at BetOnline. They are a unique opportunity for NFL fans to place fun bets, thus adding to the excitement of the Super Bowl.

Be sure to check BetOnline for the best prop bets of any Super Bowl betting sites. Prop bets such as betting on the first 49ers rapper shown, or special props on President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump are only available at established offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline.

As one of the most trusted US sportsbooks about, BetOnline have been about for over 15 years. They have millions of players and have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in winnings over the years, including on Super Bowl props like this.

What’s more is that you can take full advantage of BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus offer, which will in turn give you up to $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets. What’s not to like?

How To Bet On First 49ers Rapper Show At Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Super Bowl LVIII bets
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

First 49ers Rapper Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast

  • E-40 @ +200
  • 24kGoldn @ +275
  • Birdman @ +300
  • Saweetie @ +300

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

