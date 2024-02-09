E-40 is the +200 favorite to be the first San Francisco 49ers-supporting rapper shown at Super Bowl LVIII with BetOnline.

E-40 +200 To Be First 49ers Rapper Shown During Super Bowl

American rapper E-40 is well known for being a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan. As he is one of the most famous celebrity 49ers fans in the world, it is likely E-40 will be present at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night for Super Bowl LVIII.

There are set to be various famous faces at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night. From Brad Pitt supporting the Chiefs to Dr. Disrespect supporting the 49ers, plenty of celebrities are set for Las Vegas this weekend. E-40 looks likely to be one of them.

Leading US sportsbooks BetOnline are taking bets on which 49ers rapper fan will be shown first on the Super Bowl broadcast. E-40 is favorite at +200 odds, with 24kGoldn second favourite at +275.

Fellow American rappers Saweetie and Birdman are both priced at +300 with BetOnline to be the first 49ers rapper fan shown on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast with CBS.

E-40 is most well known for his 2006 hit song ‘Tell Me Where To Go‘, but he also created American rap group ‘The Click‘. Ever since the early days of stardom, E-40 has been cheering his beloved 49ers on to win the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

E-40 isn’t the only famous face expected in the Super Bowl crowd this Sunday. Global phenomenon Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. However, when it comes to 49ers fans, it doesn’t get much bigger than E-40.

Betting on which 49ers rapper fan will appear first on the Super Bowl broadcast is just one of various prop bets. They are a unique opportunity for NFL fans to place fun bets, thus adding to the excitement of the Super Bowl.

First 49ers Rapper Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast

E-40 @ +200

24kGoldn @ +275

Birdman @ +300

Saweetie @ +300

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change