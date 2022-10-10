American Grand National 2022: Hewick Targets Far Hills Race Meeting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The American Grand National 2022 is one of the highlights this Saturday on the US horse racing front – with an international field of jumpers, that include the Irish-trained Hewick, heading to the Far Hills race meeting in New Jersey for the Grade 1 $300,000 contest.



Best Horse Racing Free Bets



Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips.

American Grand National 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over a trip of 2 5/8m over 14 fixed hurdles, the American Grand National is a Grade 1 event for 4+ year-olds and staged at Far Hills race meeting.

📅Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Far Hills race meeting, New Jersey

💰 Purse: $300,000

📺 TV: FOX Sports

Take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the 2022 American Grand National

RELATED: Cave Rock Clear Favorite For 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Hewick Heads Betting For American Grand National



The Irish-trained HEWICK is all set to run in Saturday’s American Grand National at the Far Hills race meeting and most Sportsbooks have the John Joseph Hanlon-trained 7 year-old as the 2022 American Grand National favorite.

The improving chaser was last seen unseating in the Kerry National at Listowel race track on Sept 21 (watch below), but as you can see that unseat came at the final fence and he was still in with a great chance of winning.

With the American Grand National also being run over the fixed hurdles, then this should be a nice confidence booster for Hewick, who has also won three times over the smaller obstacles.

Prior to that Kerry National run, Hewick was a nice winner at the Galway Festival over 2m 6 1/2f back in July and in April was a cracking winner of the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown racecourse (watch below) over 3m5f.

Therefore, we know Hewick stays a lot further than the American Grand National trip of 2m5f that the Far Hills race meeting presents, while at the age of just 7 (young for jumpers) there should be a fair bit more to come from this Irish horse. He looks the class act and the clear one to beat if making the trip over from Ireland.

Other Possible American Grand National 2022 Runners



SNAP DECISION – Looks one of the main hopes for the US-based barns. From the Jack Fisher team that won the American Grand National at Far Hills race meeting in 2017 (Mr Hot Stuff), this 8 year-old has won 13 of his 36 starts and was a fair second behind Noah And The Ark (beaten 9 lengths) last time at Belmont Park in the Grade 1 Lonesome Glory Handicap (Sept 15).

Prior to that run Snap Decision was a tidy winner of the Jonathan Sheppard G1 Hurdle at Saratoga on Aug 17 (watch below).

GLOBAL CITIZEN – From the Ben Pauling yard in the UK, this 10 year-old has won 4 of his 16 starts over hurdles and also took the 2022 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase at the Cheltenham Festival (watch below). A useful sort on his day but would be stepping up in trip for the first time to this 2m5f distance, which is the unknown.

NOAH AND THE ARK – Beat Snap Decision in the Lonesome Glory G1 Hurdle at Belmont on Sept 15 (watch below) and is another of the US-trained runners that has a chance of upsetting the likely American Grand National favorite Hewick. That last win for this Todd McKenna 8 year-old also came off a 481-day break so can be expected to have improved a fair bit for it. Last year’s Lonesome Glory Hurdle winner – The Mean Queen – went onto win the American Grand National.

ASK PADDINGTON – Trained by Keri Brion and last seen running third in the, already mentioned, Lonesome Glory Handicap Hurdle (watch above). Formerly housed in the UK with Rebecca Menzies, this 8 year-old was having his first start for his US barn in that last race.

PISTOL WHIPPED – Formerly with the Nicky Henderson yard that won this race in 2019, but has since moved to the US barn of Leslie F Young. Pulled up last time in the AP Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase at Saratoga on July 20, but that came over 2m 1/2f and with his better form over longer the step up in distance here is likely to suit this 8 year-old better.

SONG FOR SOMEONE – Another former UK-trained runner when with Tom Symonds. Has since been transferred to the Leslie F Young team and is another that ran in the Lonesome Glory, when 4th and 9 3/4 lengths back from the winner Noah And The Ark.

MOSCATO – A further runner from the Jack Fisher barn. This 11 year-old is no spring chicken and has a bit to find with Snap Decision after running 13 lengths 4th to that horse last time at Percy Warner Park on May 14.

BELFAST BANTER – Former Cheltenham Festival winner, when landing the 2021 County Hurdle (watch below). Has only won once since though (7 races) but has been moved to the US yard of Cyril Murphy, who have a fine record in this race. The Murphy team have won 2 of the last 6 American Grand Nationals, but Belfast Banter was over 55 lengths adrift of Noah And The Ark last time at Belmont (watch above) in the Lonesome Glory and before that 17 lengths behind Snap Decision at Saratoga.

International Raiders Have Won Two Of The Last Three American Grand Nationals

The Cyrill Murphy yard have won two of the last 6 runnings of the American Grand National, but in recent times the race has also become a popular target for the UK and Irish yards, where jump racing is a very popular horse racing discipline.

In 2019 we saw the Nicky Henderson stable win the race with Brain Power (Nico de Boinville rode), while in 2018 Gordon Elliott, who has won the English Grand National at Aintree three times, took the honours with Jury Duty.

Since 2016, we’ve also seen top Irish jumps jockeys Ruby Walsh (2016, Rawnaq) and Danny Mullins (2017, Mr Hot Stuff) win the American Grand National.

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Cyril Murphy has won 2 of the last 6 American Grand Nationals

American Grand National Recent Winners

2021: THE MEAN QUEEN

2020: NO RACE

2019: BRAIN POWER

2018: JURY DUTY

2017: MR HOT STUFF

2016: RAWNAQ

$5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.