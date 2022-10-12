American Grand National 2022 Betting Tips | How To Bet On Horse Racing On Nevada Sports Betting Sites

The American Grand National, from Far Hills race meeting, takes centre stage this Saturday and we can show you how to bet on the race in Nevada, plus also how to get $5,000 in free bets to use on the big race by only having to deposit (no staking)
Sign-up with top Sportsbook BetOnline and get up to $1,000 in horse racing free bets which can be used on Saturday’s American Grand National, from the Far Hills race meeting.
How To Bet On The American Grand National In Nevada
- Join BetOnline Here
- Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS once your account is approved and set-up
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
- Use your bonus to bet on Saturday’s 2022 American Grand National
By hooking-up with BetOnline, you can claim a $1,000 American Grand National free bet to use at the Far Hills race meeting this Saturday and also use to back our American Grand National free betting picks below.
Best American Grand National Nevada Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Double Your First Deposit Up To $1,000 + $10 Casino Chip
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
First Deposit Sports Bonus Up To $500
|Claim Offer
Best 2022 American Grand National Betting Tips
- Back HEWICK to win the 2022 American Grand National at Far Hills
Hewick – Our American Grand National Betting Tip:
HEWICK:
Trainer: John Hanlon
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
Hewick, is a real ‘rags-to-riches’ story that after being purchased for only €800 in Ireland has shot up the horse racing ranks in his homeland but is in American this weekend to try and add another chapter to his tale.
Trained by John ‘Shark’ Hanlon this 7 year-old has so-far won 7 of his 28 career starts and has improved in 2022 by winning the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April, then added the Galway Plate in July, while even though he unseated his jockey last time in the Kerry National at Listowel racetrack, it was at the last fence and he was still leading at the time!
Hewick comes to Far Hills race meeting this Saturday to try and win the $250,000 American Grand National and with the race being run at level weights, we feel this 163-rated chaser is the one the others have to beat.
RELATED American Grand National 2022 Runners For Far Hills Race Meeting
Can I Bet On The 2022 American Grand National In Nevada?
Anyone in Nevada, can place a wager on our 2022 American Grand National betting picks with our sportsbooks listed below. All you need is to be anywhere in Nevada or in fact the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the quick, simple and safe registration process.
- Must Be 18 and over
- Be in Nevada or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites For 2022 American Grand National To Back Our Horse Racing Picks
See below our leading performing Sportsbooks, ahead of Saturday American Grand National, to use in Nevada – the home of the Far Hills race meeting. Or, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling just yet, then don’t worry as you can still sign up and back our American Grand National tip by joining up to the sportsbooks listed here.
BetOnline Nevada Sports Betting Promo For Far Hills American Grand National
BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50% – this means you’ll get free bets of up to $1,000 if you make a $2,000 deposit – or if you can’t begin with that deposit, then just deposit a bit less (min deposit is $55) and you’ll still get you’re 50% matched bonus.
You can use these free bets on our American Grand National betting picks in Nevada by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.
BetOnline Horse Racing Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Max Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Nevada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada Nevada Sports Betting Promo For American Grand National
Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit up to $750 – just use our dedicated promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top places to bet on horse racing and you can use your bonus to get bet on the races at the Far Hills race meeting this weekend.
Bovada Horse Racing Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Horse Racing Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Nevada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame Nevada Sports Betting Promo For Far Hills Race Meeting and American Grand National
Everygame is another great destination to bet on horse racing in Nevada, and you can max-out on your first three deposits as their match bonus of up to $250 can be used on your first three deposits – $250 x 3 = $750 in free bets.
Everygame Horse Racing Betting Promo Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- Deposit up to THREE times for the max $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code has to be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
BetUS Nevada Sports Betting Promo For Far Hills Race Meeting and American Grand National
BetUS, who label themselves as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’ have a jaw-dropping $2,500 deposit match bonus that you can use on your horse racing bets – meaning you’ll be onto a winner for this Saturday’s Far Hills race meeting before you’ve even placed a bet.
BetUS Horse Racing Betting Promo Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
- Nevada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
In Summary: $5,000 in American Grand National Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Far Hills race meeting horse racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,000 to use on any of the US horse racing action at the American Grand National this Saturday.
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$2,500: 100% Sports deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
More Horse Racing FREE BETS For The 2022 Far Hills Race Meeting and American Grand National
Content You May Like
- Best Horse Racing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on horse races.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting .