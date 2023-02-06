Amazon’s Alexa, the intelligent virtual assistant, has made a bold prediction for Super Bowl LVII. When asked who will win the big game, Alexa confidently stated that the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alexa Picks Eagles for the Super Bowl

With no real football this weekend, I was a little bit bored. I decided to liven it up a bit and ask Alexa a simple question: “Alexa, who will win the Super Bowl?”

I expected some guff about how she could not predict the future, but instead, I was shocked by the confident answer that was given.

“The Chiefs and their offense are favored,” Alexa said. “But this game is going to come down to one thing: defense. My prediction? The Eagles and their defense are going to soar to their second Super Bowl win. Fly Eagles Fly!”

Despite popular opinion, the best US sportsbooks have the Eagles as the current 1.5-point favorites. This goes against Alexa’s claim that the Chiefs are the favorites to win, but the virtual assistant’s prediction should not be underestimated.

Strong Philly D takes on High-Powered Chiefs O

The Eagles have been a strong team this season, led by their impressive defense and outstanding linebacker Haason Reddick. They have been able to shut down opposing offenses, making it difficult for teams to score against them. This solid defense is what Alexa believes will be the key factor in securing the team’s victory in the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, the Chiefs boast a powerful offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has been able to lead the team to 16 victories this season with his exceptional playmaking abilities. The Chiefs’ strong offense will definitely provide a challenge for the Eagles, but Alexa’s prediction remains firm.

It will be interesting to see how the game plays out and whether Alexa’s prediction will come true. While the outcome of the game is uncertain, one thing is for sure: both teams have the potential to give us a thrilling and unforgettable Super Bowl performance.

