NFL

Allegiant Stadium Capacity: How Many NFL Fans Will The Super Bowl 2024 Venue Hold?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA

As NFL fans get ‘super’ excited for the biggest football game on the calendar, some will be asking just what is the Allegiant Stadium capacity ahead of Super Bowl 2024, and just how many fans can we expect to see cheering the Chiefs and 49ers on live at the venue?

Allegiant Stadium Capacity Is 65,000 Ahead Of Super Bowl 2024

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has the honour of hosting Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 – but just how many fans does the mega-bucks venue hold?

On research we know that the Allegiant Stadium capacity is 65,000, but with their unique sitting capabilities this can increase to almost 72,000 for certain events.

However, for NFL games, and including Super Bowl 2024, the Allegiant Stadium capacity will see 65,000 lucky NFL fans pitchside to witness the 58th edition of American Football’s biggest match.

Allegiant Stadium Details

  • NFL Home Team: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Capacity: 65,000 (expandable to 71,835)
  • Address: 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Built: 2017-2020
  • Cost: $1.9 billion

Las Vegas Raiders Play At The Allegiant Stadium

The Allegiant Stadium is a distinctive black dome arena that is situated across the freeway from the famous Mandlay Bay Hotel and is home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s also home to the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels college football team. Plus it stages the Vegas Kickoff Classic each each in September and also the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

When Did The Allegiant Stadium Open?

After around three years of construction, which started in November 2017, the Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020.

At a cost of around $1.9 billion, the Allegiant Stadium is reported to be the second-most expensive stadium in the world, with taxpayers footing around $750m of the construction expenses.

The domed arena is a ten-level stadium that has an ETFE roof, which also boasts massive retractable windows at the north endzone area that face the famous Las Vegas strip.

Bermuda grass is the preferred surface of choice at the Allegiant Stadium, which is likened to the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, which hosted Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

There are also rumours a Kansas City Chiefs flag was buried under the pitch during construction by a worker.

And the spooky thing is, since this has happened the Chiefs are yet to lose a game at the Allegiant Stadium – facing the Las Vegas Raiders there four times between 2020 and 2023.

Allegiant Stadium To Hold The Super Bowl For The First Time

Super Bowl LVIII will be first time NFL’s biggest match has been staged at the Allegiant Stadium.

It will also be the first time a Super Bowl has been held in Las Vegas in general and also in the state of Nevada.

How Much Are Super Bowl 2024 Ticket Costing?

According to ticket resale site ‘Seat Geek’ the average Super Bowl LVII ticket price is around $12,000, with the cheapest $9,500.

Super Bowl ticket prices, which will also include all the halftime entertainment from Usher, are reported to be up around 35% on last year and you can see how prices have increased over the last 10 renewals here.

Allegiant Stadium Will Offer $700,00 Field-Level Super Bowl Booths

As well as the hefty ticket prices, the Allegiant Stadium are also catering for the mega-rich with $700,000 field-level private booths.

Courtesy of Wynn Field Club, if you’ve got a spare $700,000 down the back of your sofa you can hire a booth behind the north endzone at the Allegiant Stadium, which consists of 42 TV screens and a huge 35-foot LED screen, plus DJ platforms and a 45,000-watt sound system.

Allegiant Stadium Events: The Las Vegas Venue Has Also Hosted Some Big Soccer Matches

In addition to being the home of NFL side the Las Vegas Raiders, the Allegiant Stadium has turned its hand to other sports in the past too.

The Vegas venue hosted the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in 2021. While it’s also played host to the final of the 2021 Leagues Cup in the Major League Soccer.

Later in this year in 2024, the stadium will also host three matches in the 2024 Copa America, with two group games and one of the quarterfinals in their diary.

The Allegaint Stadium a Top Concert Venue Too

When the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t playing at the Allegiant Stadium – which is every year from the middle of February to the end of August – the venue is often host to many top artists and bands.

Big names like, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, the Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses have all held concerts at the Allegiant Stadium over the years.

While more recently in 2023, the domed venue has welcomed Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Pink, plus Taylor Swift, who will be returning to the stadium for the Super Bowl as a fan and boyfriend of Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

When Taylor Swift performed at the Allegiant Stadium in 2023 for her Eras tour, she also become the first female headliner at the arena (see below).

Oh, and if you’ve ever wondered what Kelce’s favorite Swift song is – we reveal it here.

Later in 2024, the Allegiant Stadium will have the Rolling Stones and Pink back for more.

Allegiant Stadium Parking: How Many Cars Are Expected To Be At Super Bowl 2024?

To house the Allegiant Stadium capacity of 65,000, there are also 2,700 parking spaces at the venue and another 6,000 slots in proximity. In addition the surrounding areas to the Las Vegas stadium will cater for another 35,000 cars if need be.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Allegiant Stadium Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs Chiefs 1
NFL

LATEST Where Is The Allegiant Stadium? Everything You Need To Know About The Allegiant Stadium Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 05 2024
Swift Super Bowl
NFL
Japanese Embassy Confirms Taylor Swift Can Return To The US In Time For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 05 2024

The Japanese Embassy say they are ‘confident’ that Taylor Swift will be able to attend Super Bowl LVIII amid concerns over whether she’ll make it to Las Vegas in time…

Allegiant Stadium Super Bowl LVIII 2024 1
NFL
Allegiant Stadium Seating Chart: What Is The Super Bowl LVIII Seating Plan At Allegiant Stadium?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 05 2024

Super Bowl LVIII takes center stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night. The Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, but what…

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
NFL
Allegiant Stadium Capacity: How Many NFL Fans Will The Super Bowl 2024 Venue Hold?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 05 2024
Super Bowl Simulation Super Bowl Madden 24
NFL
Super Bowl Simulation: 49ers Defeat Chiefs In Madden 24 Super Bowl LVIII Simulation
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 04 2024
rsz 9145296200
NFL
Improbable Heroes: The 5 Most Unlikely MVP Winners In Super Bowl History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 04 2024
Chiefs Injury Update
NFL
Chiefs Injury Update: Running Back Jerick McKinnon Could Return For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 04 2024
Arrow to top