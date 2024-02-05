As NFL fans get ‘super’ excited for the biggest football game on the calendar, some will be asking just what is the Allegiant Stadium capacity ahead of Super Bowl 2024, and just how many fans can we expect to see cheering the Chiefs and 49ers on live at the venue?

Allegiant Stadium Capacity Is 65,000 Ahead Of Super Bowl 2024



The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has the honour of hosting Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 – but just how many fans does the mega-bucks venue hold?

On research we know that the Allegiant Stadium capacity is 65,000, but with their unique sitting capabilities this can increase to almost 72,000 for certain events.

However, for NFL games, and including Super Bowl 2024, the Allegiant Stadium capacity will see 65,000 lucky NFL fans pitchside to witness the 58th edition of American Football’s biggest match.

Allegiant Stadium Details

NFL Home Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Capacity: 65,000 (expandable to 71,835)

Address: 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, Nevada

Built: 2017-2020

Cost: $1.9 billion

Las Vegas Raiders Play At The Allegiant Stadium

The Allegiant Stadium is a distinctive black dome arena that is situated across the freeway from the famous Mandlay Bay Hotel and is home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s also home to the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels college football team. Plus it stages the Vegas Kickoff Classic each each in September and also the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

When Did The Allegiant Stadium Open?

After around three years of construction, which started in November 2017, the Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020.

At a cost of around $1.9 billion, the Allegiant Stadium is reported to be the second-most expensive stadium in the world, with taxpayers footing around $750m of the construction expenses.

The domed arena is a ten-level stadium that has an ETFE roof, which also boasts massive retractable windows at the north endzone area that face the famous Las Vegas strip.

Bermuda grass is the preferred surface of choice at the Allegiant Stadium, which is likened to the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, which hosted Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

There are also rumours a Kansas City Chiefs flag was buried under the pitch during construction by a worker.

And the spooky thing is, since this has happened the Chiefs are yet to lose a game at the Allegiant Stadium – facing the Las Vegas Raiders there four times between 2020 and 2023.

Allegiant Stadium To Hold The Super Bowl For The First Time

Super Bowl LVIII will be first time NFL’s biggest match has been staged at the Allegiant Stadium.

It will also be the first time a Super Bowl has been held in Las Vegas in general and also in the state of Nevada.

How Much Are Super Bowl 2024 Ticket Costing?

According to ticket resale site ‘Seat Geek’ the average Super Bowl LVII ticket price is around $12,000, with the cheapest $9,500.

Super Bowl ticket prices, which will also include all the halftime entertainment from Usher, are reported to be up around 35% on last year and you can see how prices have increased over the last 10 renewals here.

Allegiant Stadium Will Offer $700,00 Field-Level Super Bowl Booths

As well as the hefty ticket prices, the Allegiant Stadium are also catering for the mega-rich with $700,000 field-level private booths.

Courtesy of Wynn Field Club, if you’ve got a spare $700,000 down the back of your sofa you can hire a booth behind the north endzone at the Allegiant Stadium, which consists of 42 TV screens and a huge 35-foot LED screen, plus DJ platforms and a 45,000-watt sound system.

$700K for the table at the Wynn Field Club just to watch the Super Bowl??? Man hell noo 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M6MhhXsXDo — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 9, 2024

Allegiant Stadium Events: The Las Vegas Venue Has Also Hosted Some Big Soccer Matches

In addition to being the home of NFL side the Las Vegas Raiders, the Allegiant Stadium has turned its hand to other sports in the past too.

The Vegas venue hosted the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in 2021. While it’s also played host to the final of the 2021 Leagues Cup in the Major League Soccer.

Later in this year in 2024, the stadium will also host three matches in the 2024 Copa America, with two group games and one of the quarterfinals in their diary.

The Allegaint Stadium a Top Concert Venue Too

When the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t playing at the Allegiant Stadium – which is every year from the middle of February to the end of August – the venue is often host to many top artists and bands.

Big names like, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, the Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses have all held concerts at the Allegiant Stadium over the years.

While more recently in 2023, the domed venue has welcomed Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Pink, plus Taylor Swift, who will be returning to the stadium for the Super Bowl as a fan and boyfriend of Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

When Taylor Swift performed at the Allegiant Stadium in 2023 for her Eras tour, she also become the first female headliner at the arena (see below).

Later in 2024, the Allegiant Stadium will have the Rolling Stones and Pink back for more.

Allegiant Stadium Parking: How Many Cars Are Expected To Be At Super Bowl 2024?

To house the Allegiant Stadium capacity of 65,000, there are also 2,700 parking spaces at the venue and another 6,000 slots in proximity. In addition the surrounding areas to the Las Vegas stadium will cater for another 35,000 cars if need be.