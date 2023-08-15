UFC 292 is almost upon us, and MMA fans can get excited ahead of two huge title fights. Aljamain Sterling will defend his Bantamweight Championship against Sean O’Malley, meanwhile Zhang Weili puts her Women’s Strawweight Championship on the line against Amanda Lemos. But how much will it cost fans to watch this entertaining card? Check out the UFC 292 pay-per-view price below.

What Will The Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley UFC 292 Pay-Per-View Price Be?

All you’ll have to do to watch the full UFC 292 card, including the Sterling vs O’Malley main event, is pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal for huge UFC events like this one. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you just have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

New ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. This is no different with a price of $79.99 set for fans who want to tune in and watch Sterling vs O’Malley and the rest of the UFC 292 card, with two title fights on the night.

As we build up to the event, MMA fans around the world will be excited at the prospect of watching the Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley fight in the main event at UFC 292 this weekend.

UFC fans from the United States can watch the ‘Funk Master’ vs ‘Sugar’ this weekend exclusively on UFC streaming site ESPN+. This highly anticipated fight comes after the pair exchanged some heated words after Sterling beat Henry Cejudo back in May, when O’Malley entered the octagon post-fight.

UFC 292 Pay-Per-View: What Are The Two Big Fights?

Not only are UFC fans in for a treat with the title fight in the main event, there is also a belt on the line in the co-main event! It’s certainly a mouthwatering night of MMA action ahead from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The main event sees Sterling defend his belt against O’Malley and the co-main event will see Zhang Weili put her Women’s Strawweight Championship up for grabs against Amanda Lemos.

Sterling will look to build upon wins over Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, who are all former champions. Meanwhile O’Malley will head into the title fight as the underdog, but will be sure to put up a good fight considering his strong record in the UFC. “Sugar” Sean has lost just once in the Octagon while being contracted to the promotion.

Full Fight Card For UFC 292 Pay-Per-View

Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the TD Garden at UFC 292 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the highly anticipated Sterling vs O’Malley for the Bantamweight Championship.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O’Malley Bantamweight (title fight) 5 Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight (title fight) 5 Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry Welterweight 3 Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 3 Mario Mautista vs Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares Middleweight 3 Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin Middleweight 3 Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 3 Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva Women’s Flyweight 3 Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 3

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info –

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship

UFC Bantamweight Championship 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

