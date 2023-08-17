UFC 292 is almost upon us as the Bantamweight title is on the line this weekend in Boston, Massachusetts. That’s right, Aljamain Sterling will defend his gold against first-time challenger Sean O’Malley at the TD Garden. Ahead of the action, we’ve compiled some UFC 292 betting picks to help you land a winning bet in the main event!
Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Sterling vs O’Malley title fight at UFC 292. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.
On paper, this is a truly compelling fight and could be viewed as a relatively 50/50 fight, despite the best US betting apps favoring ‘Funk Master’. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists in the division!
Can O’Malley win a UFC title for the first time? Will Sterling successfully defend his title for a fourth time in a row? We’ll find out on Saturday…
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
- 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)
- 📅 Date: August 19, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Preview
It is fair to say that Aljamain Sterling is one of the best bantamweights in UFC history, and he could solidify that statement with another win this weekend.
Sterling won the belt from Petr Yan in 2021, and has gone on to defend it three times since. He beat Yan in their rematch in 2022, before beating T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo after that
However, it will be no easy matchup for Sterling. Outside of a loss to Marlon Vela in 2020 where he injured his foot, Sean O’Malley has never been beat inside the octagon.
He has a strong UFC Record, which you can read more about below.
These two competitors have a totally different fighting style, Sterling is a grappler who specialises in wrestling, meanwhile O’Malley wants to knock his opponent out and is a vicious striker.
It is sure to be a sensational bout, and we should learn a lot about both men. O’Malley is up against one of the best on the ground though, and we know when Sterling takes control of his opponent from the back, it is usually curtains.
On the other hand, O’Malley’s reach and striking abilities have put the lights out for many of his opponents in the past, and he has a much better TKO record than his opponent. Sterling is the the sportsbooks favorite for a reason, and we feel that he may be too good for O’Malley.
Who Is The Betting Favorite?
This fight really is a tricky one to call but the champ is favored in the latest betting odds. The best US sportsbooks are backing Sterling as the short priced favorite at -250, but there is certainly some value in the fight odds when selecting your UFC 292 bets. Sensationally, this is only the second time in O’Malley’s career that he’s been an underdog, he is currently priced at +210.
It’s almost fight night. Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley goes down this Saturday night at UFC 292 from Boston, Massachusetts – it is simply not to be missed!
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley UFC 292 Betting Picks
We here at SportsLens believe it will be a Fight of the Year contender as Sterling and O’Malley are two of the best in the division, and will undoubtedly produce a classic.
Considering all mentioned above, our pick for this bout is Aljamain Sterling to WIN BY SUBMISSION @ +180 with BetOnline
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Odds
Check out the chart below for the best Sterling vs O’Malley UFC 292 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.
- Aljamain Sterling To Win @ -250
- Aljamain Sterling To Win By Points @ +325
- Aljamain Sterling To Win By KO/TKO or DQ @ +400
- Aljamain Sterling To Win By Submission @ +180
- Sean O’Malley To Win @ +220
- Sean O’Malley To Win By Points @ +700
- Sean O’Malley To Win By TKO/KO or DQ +275
- Sean O’Malley To Win By Submission @ +6600
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley TV Channel & Live Stream
TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling Bantamweight Title clash live from the TD Garden on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.
Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.
Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Full Fight Card
Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the TD Garden in Boston at UFC 292 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between Sterling and O’Malley. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Amanda Lemos.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
|Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight (title fight)
|5
|Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight (title fight)
|5
|Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry
|Welterweight
|3
|Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|3
|Mario Mautista vs Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|3
|Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
|Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|3
|Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin
|Middleweight
|3
|Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh
|Lightweight
|3
|Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
|Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|3
|Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
|Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
