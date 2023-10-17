Pitbull +300 favorite to be the celeb who offered Alisha Lehmann $110,000 for one night together

11% chance DJ Khaled was the celeb who offered Lehmann the indecent proposal

Tom Brady 33/1 to have offered Lehmann $110k for a one night stand

Who Offered Alisha Lehmann $110K For a Night? A Look at the Betting Odds



Pitbull : +300

: +300 DJ Khaled : +800

: +800 Enrique Iglesias : +1000

: +1000 Flo Rida : +1000

: +1000 Chad Johnson : +1200

: +1200 Steve Aoki : +1200

: +1200 Santana Moss : +1200

: +1200 Dwyane Wade : +1200

: +1200 Sean Combs : +1200

: +1200 Future (Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) : +1200

: +1200 Shaquille O’Neal : +1400

: +1400 Vanilla Ice : +1600

: +1600 LeBron James : +1600

: +1600 Alex Rodriguez : +1600

: +1600 Frank Gore : +2000

: +2000 Pharrell Williams : +2000

: +2000 Rick Ross : +2000

: +2000 Sylvester Stallone : +2500

: +2500 Tommy Hilfiger : +2500

: +2500 Tom Brady: +3300

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Others available at BetOnline.ag

In a whirlwind of rumors, the name of the celebrity who allegedly offered soccer star Alisha Lehmann a whopping $110,000 for a night together has taken over the internet. The betting odds are tilting in favor of Miami’s own Pitbull or the charismatic DJ Khaled as the most likely figures behind the indecent proposal.

Soccer star Alisha Lehmann: ‘Very well-known’ celebrity offered me $110K for one night together https://t.co/9cLzhLvpgf pic.twitter.com/2ZtCDswkV8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2023

Pitbull Favorite to be Celeb Who Offered Alisha Lehmann $110k For One Night Stand

The heart of Miami beats to the rhythm of Pitbull’s music, and given that’s where Lehmann stated the incident occurred, it is not a surprise that the rapper is leading the odds.

Known for his glitzy lifestyle and being a mainstay in the Miami club scene, it’s a setting where the acclaimed artist could have crossed paths with Lehmann.

His reputation of being a flamboyant playboy, often surrounded by beautiful women could be a reason to believe he is behind the hefty one-night stand offer.

A well-known celebrity making such a proposition melds seamlessly with the larger-than-life persona that Pitbull often portrays in the public eye.

Lehmann called the celebrity an “international superstar” in her interview where she revealed details about the offer. And many are speculating this could be hinting at Pitbull’s “Mr. Worldwide” moniker.

The +300 on offer with BetOnline for Pitbull to be behind this offer make him a big favorite in the market.

DJ Khaled +800 to be Behind the $110,000 Offer to Spend a Night With Lehmann

DJ Khaled’s persona is as big as his music hits, and his affinity for the limelight places him in the speculative spotlight regarding the Lehmann incident.

His Miami roots and extensive ties to the entertainment and nightlife sectors make the scenario of him encountering Lehmann in a club quite plausible.

Known for his lavish parties and high-profile guest lists, a rendezvous of such nature isn’t beyond the realm of imagination.

The fact that the proposal was made in a club, a setting DJ Khaled is no stranger to, aligns with the pathways through which the celeb and Lehmann could have potentially interacted.

His boisterous personality and the flamboyance echo the audaciousness of the $110,000 offer.

Tom Brady a 33/1 Longshot to be Star Behind the Alisha Lehmann Indecent Proposal

The news of Tom Brady’s recent divorce has been as headline-grabbing as his on-field exploits, opening a floodgate of romantic links with various celebrities.

Despite not being a Miami native, his high-profile status and the circles he moves in could easily have placed him in the same elite Miami venues as Lehmann.

His newfound bachelor status might place him in speculative scenarios that were previously considered unlikely, reflecting his inclusion in the betting.

Although the odds are longer for Brady, the cocktail of his celebrity status, recent romantic rumors, and the Miami nightlife scene make him an intriguing prospect in this market.

However, according to the odds he is less likely than other sports stars like Dwyane Wade (+1200), LeBron James (+1600), and Alex Rodriguez (+1600).

SportsLens Commentary

“Everyone’s buzzing about who made that wild offer to Alisha Lehmann. The bets are hot on Miami’s big names, Pitbull and DJ Khaled,” says Lee Astley, Head of News at SportsLens.

“This juicy story has got everyone digging into the city’s party scene, placing bets on who the mystery celeb is. It’s all about the thrill of the unknown, mixed with a dash of celebrity drama that keeps people talking and betting.”