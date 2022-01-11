After a 25 year absence, Sierra Leone return to the African Cup of Nations where they will first meet reigning champions Algeria.

Algeria vs Sierra Leone live stream

Algeria vs Sierra Leone preview

The Leone stars are ranked 108 and for good reason. They have never qualified for the World Cup and have featured in only two African Cup of Nations tournaments. With such an inexperienced group of players, the African minnows are in for a rude awakening.

The Fennec Foxes have been trailblazers in Africa for the past few years. The last time they lost a competitive game was when Morocco beat them 3-0 three years ago. No wonder the reigning champions would be eyeing a great start to the tournament.

When does Algeria vs Sierra Leone kick off?

Algeria vs Sierra Leone kicks off at 13:00 GMT at The Japoma Stadium.

Algeria vs Sierra Leone team news

Algeria team news

The Fennecs have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

M’bolhi; Bensebaini, Benlmari, Mandi, Atal; Zerrouki, Bennacer, Feghouli; Mahrez, Bounedjah, Slimani

Leone team news

Steven Caulker recently switched his international allegiance and is set to make his debut.

Leone possible starting lineup:

M.Kamara; Kakay, Bangura, Caulker, Wright, Mansaray; J. Kamara, M.Kamara, Kallon; K.Kamara, A.Kamara.

