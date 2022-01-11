Reigning champions Algeria start their defense of the AFCON when they take on Sierra Leone on Tuesday afternoon.

Match Info

Date; Tuesday, 11th January

Kick-off: 13:00 GMT, Japoma Stadium

Algeria v Sierra Leone prediction

The reigning African champions registered a well-deserved 3-0 win over Ghana in their recent friendly game at the Education City Stadium.Djamel Belmadi’s men had into this competition after lifting the Arab Cup in December. The Fennecs have not lost a single game in the last three years.

The run has seen them score 79 goals and keep 14 clean sheets in 27 games.

Sierra Leone on the other hand, are featuring in the competition for the first time since 1996. They have never qualified for the knockout stages of this tournament so John Keister would be hoping for an improvement.

Algeria v Sierra Leone prediction: Algeria 3-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria v Sierra Leone betting tips

The reigning champions are favorites to win at +3 this game against Sierra Leone who don’t have much big tournament experience to rely upon.

Algeria v Sierra Leone betting tip: Algeria+3

Algeria v Sierra Leone odds

Algeria v Sierra Leone match odds

