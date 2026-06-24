Algeria and Austria meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 27 knowing that only a win guarantees a place in the last 16. Both sides sit on three points in Group J after two matches, separated only by goal difference, with Argentina already through and Jordan eliminated.

Austria hold second place on goal difference, scoring three and conceding three, while Algeria sit third having scored two and conceded four. A victory for either side effectively secures progression, making this a straight knockout match in all but name. Algeria are priced at +305 with BetOnline, representing a slight underdog tag for a team that opened the tournament with a 4-0 friendly win over Bolivia and then recovered from an Argentina loss to beat Jordan 2-1.

Why This Game Matters

With Argentina guaranteed to finish first in Group J, the second qualification spot comes down to this fixture. Austria’s better goal difference means a draw would likely see them advance, but Algeria can leapfrog the Austrians with any winning margin. Jordan, eliminated with zero points, play Argentina simultaneously. The mathematics are blunt: Algeria need a win; Austria can advance with a draw but will be wary of a result that sends them through on the wrong side of a tighter goal difference calculation. For both managers, team selection and early game management carry direct consequences for progression to the Round of 16.

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Our Pick

Austria to win, priced at +190 with Lucky Rebel, is the value position in this match. Austria have shown more firepower across the group stage, and their goal difference advantage gives them a platform to defend a lead if they take one early.

Algeria vs Austria: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Algeria enter this fixture needing a positive result after a 0-3 loss to Argentina on Matchday 1 undermined their goal difference. Coach V. Petković will know that a draw is unlikely to be enough; his side needs to attack. Riyad Mahrez, the 35-year-old captain with 114 caps and 38 international goals, provides the creative threat from wide positions, while Mohamed Amoura’s pace in transition was key to the 2-1 win over Jordan. Algeria’s qualifying campaign produced 16 goals in six matches, and the forward line carries genuine threat even at this level.

Austria’s position is more comfortable, but head coach S. Helm will not want to rely on goal difference calculations with so much on the line. Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer give Austria control in central midfield, and the two-goal victory over Jordan on Matchday 1 showed they can be clinical when space opens. Marko Arnautovic, 37, scored against Jordan and carries the weight of being Austria’s all-time top scorer with 47 international goals from 133 caps. That experience at major tournament level could prove decisive in a tight finish.

The Algeria vs Austria betting odds reflect a competitive match with no heavy favorite. The draw at +131 (best available) acknowledges the mutual incentive both sides have to force the issue, but the structure of the standings makes a draw a net negative for Algeria. Expect both teams to commit forward in what should be an open, high-stakes game in Kansas City.

Recent Form & Trends

Algeria last five results:

Jordan (A): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Argentina (A): Lost 0-3 (FIFA World Cup)

Bolivia (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Netherlands (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Uruguay (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Algeria’s results show a side capable of beating quality opposition, including a 1-0 friendly win over the Netherlands. The 0-3 defeat to Argentina reflects the gap at the very top of the tournament rather than a structural weakness, and the bounce-back win over Jordan confirms the squad’s resilience under V. Petković.

Austria last five results:

Argentina (A): Lost 0-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Jordan (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Ghana (H): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

Austria’s pre-tournament form was strong, and their 3-1 win over Jordan demonstrated the ability to impose themselves on sides at a similar level to Algeria. The 0-2 loss to Argentina is understandable in context, and Austria carry the edge in total goals scored across the group stage so far, three to Algeria’s two.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Algeria have a broadly fit squad available for this decisive group match. Riyad Mahrez remains central to their attacking setup, and the front line that started against Jordan, combining pace through Mohamed Amoura and creativity from Amine Gouiri, is expected to continue. Ibrahim Maza, the 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, adds energy from central positions and provides V. Petković with a dynamic option when pushing for a goal. No significant injuries or suspensions have been flagged within the squad.

Austria have their core group available. David Alaba, 34, the Real Madrid defender with 113 caps, provides leadership at the back, while the RB Leipzig pair of Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald are available to anchor the midfield. Konrad Laimer’s athleticism from Bayern Munich adds a pressing threat that Algeria’s midfield will need to manage. Saša Kalajdzic, 28, recovered from a difficult run with injuries at club level and provides Austria with a physical forward option off the bench if needed alongside Arnautovic.

With no significant absentees confirmed on either side, both teams should be close to full strength for this Algeria vs Austria winner-takes-most fixture. The squad depth at Austria’s disposal, particularly in midfield, may prove a factor if the game runs into the final twenty minutes with the score level.

Expected Lineups

Algeria (4-3-3): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Farès Chaïbi, Ramiz Zerrouki, Ibrahim Maza; Anis Hadj Moussa, Mohamed Amoura, Riyad Mahrez (c)

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Austria (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer; Patrick Wimmer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid; Marko Arnautovic (c)

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Algeria’s wide forward line and Austria’s defensive shape will define this match. Mohamed Amoura’s pace down the left and Riyad Mahrez’s technical quality on the right force Austria’s fullbacks, Stefan Posch and Phillipp Mwene, into constant decisions about when to hold and when to press. Algeria’s qualifying campaign returned 16 goals in six matches, built largely on fluid attacking transitions. If Austria’s fullbacks are drawn wide, space opens centrally for Farès Chaïbi and Ibrahim Maza to operate. On the other side, Marcel Sabitzer’s movement from a free midfield role and Konrad Laimer’s high-pressing game can overrun an Algeria midfield that was exposed by Argentina’s intensity, making central control the decisive factor.

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Austria to Win @ +190 (Lucky Rebel)

Austria sit second in Group J and can advance with a draw, but they have the goal-scoring record and the midfield platform to take the win outright. Their 3-1 victory over Jordan showed clinical finishing, and Marko Arnautovic scoring in the tournament gives them a reference point going forward. At +190, this is a fair price for the side that leads on goal difference and has more tournament experience at this stage.

Under 2 Goals @ -111 (BetNow)

The stakes of this fixture favor caution. Both sides conceded in their opening World Cup match and will be alert to the risk of losing ground through defensive errors. Algeria have kept clean sheets in their recent form cycle, including the 1-0 win over the Netherlands, and Austria’s 0-2 loss to Argentina reflected the opposition quality rather than open play. Four of Austria’s last six qualifying matches produced two goals or fewer combined. Under 2 offers a defensively grounded route into the market.

Marko Arnautovic to Score Anytime

Arnautovic has scored in this World Cup tournament already and leads Austria’s recent scoring charts with 11 goals in recent matches, including three penalties. Against a Jordan side Algeria beat 2-1, Austria scored three. Arnautovic’s physical presence in the box makes him a consistent threat regardless of game state, and at 37 caps worth of major tournament experience, he tends to produce in decisive matches.

Algeria vs Austria Betting Odds & Lines

Full match odds from the three approved operators for Algeria vs Austria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 27.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Algeria +305 +300 +290 Draw +119 +120 +130 Austria +188 +190 +187

Total Goals (Line: 2) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2 +100 +100 -105 Under 2 -120 -120 -111

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Algeria vs Austria kicks off at 21:00 local time (UTC-5) on June 27, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. UK viewers can watch on ITV or BBC, with Canadian coverage on CTV, TSN, and RDS. German audiences have access via ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV, while French viewers can follow on TF1 or beIN Sports.

How to Bet

Three operators, BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow, are carrying full match markets for this fixture.

Choose one of the three approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create or log into an existing account. Complete identity verification if prompted. Deposit funds using a method accepted by the operator. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section, then Group J. Locate Algeria vs Austria on June 27. Select the market and price you want from the Algeria vs Austria odds listed above. Confirm your stake and review the bet slip before submitting.

Responsible Gambling

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