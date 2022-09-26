We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Guido Migliozzi triumphed at the Open De France last week at Le Golf National, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links from the Old Course at St Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to St Andrews looking to claim victory on European soil. This is one of the most prestigious European Tour events on the calendar, from one of the most famous golf courses in the world. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and free bets for you!

After the Open De France last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Scotland? So without further ado, here are our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from the Old Course, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Preview

After a compelling Open De France last week at Le Golf National, this week is the turn of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to the home of golf this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Scotland is always a delight, especially at St Andrews, so this week should be an exciting one on the DP World Tour.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the $5,000,000 prize pot. This is one of the richest golf tournaments on the DP World Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of talent.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as this years FedEx Cup champion over on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy, former Open Championship champion, Shane Lowry, US Presidents Cup star, Billy Horschel and former Open champion, Francesco Molinari, also feature and are amongst the favourites to lift the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Danny Willett triumphed as he fended off the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Joakim Lagergren and Shane Lowry finishing on -18 par after 72 holes. Willett comes to St Andrews this week aiming to defend his 2021 title, and is priced at +3500 with Bovada to walk away victorious once again in this tournament.

Taking a look at the course itself, the Old Course at St Andrews Golf Links is a complete masterpiece. It is widely regarded as one of the best and most prestigious golf courses in the entire world. It is a par 72 and 7,305 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including deep bunkers, wide fairways and look out into the ocean.

The 2022 Open Championship was held here of course, with Cameron Smith triumphing and lifting the Claret Jug. The course has seen all of the best golfers in history walk it’s hallowed turf and claim victory here, including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship event this week from the Old Course, St Andrews Golf Links, Fife, Scotland.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Betting Tips

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tip 1: Matt Fitzpatrick To Win @ +1200 with Bovada

Our best bet for the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week from the home of golf, is the English golfing sensation and reigning US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick.

2022 has been the best year of Fitzpatrick’s career, without any shadow of a doubt. The 28-year-old won his maiden major championship this year, triumphing in the 2022 US Open. This was also his first tournament win on American soil, so it wasn’t a bad time to win for the first time across the pond.

The Sheffield man has enjoyed a lot of success this year, also climbing into the Top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings. It has most certainly been a year to remember for the former US Amateur champion.

Back on European soil, Fitzpatrick has enjoyed success on several occasions. In fact, ‘Fitzy’ has won seven times on the European Tour, with the most recent coming last year in October at the Estrella Damn NA Andalucía Masters.

Fitzpatrick finished in 15th place in the FedEx Cup rankings over on the PGA Tour, earning him a spectacular $715,000, bringing his earnings for the year to over $3 million. ‘Fitzy’ came agonisingly close to winning the Italian Open in his last outing, finishing on -14 par but losing out in a play-off to Robert MacIntyre.

St Andrews is a course that will suit the eye of the 28-year-old, so do not be surprised to see his name at the top of the leaderboard from Thursday to Sunday. A fantastic golfer with incredible ability and a winning mentality.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1200 with Bovada.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tip 2: Tyrrell Hatton To Win and Each-Way @ +2000 with Bovada

Our each-way selection this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is fellow Englishman and world ranked number 27, Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton seems to really like this tournament, finishing in second place last year at -16 par, as well as holding the tournament record at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 30-year-old won this tournament in 2016, before going back-to-back the following year.

In 2017, Hatton won this event on -24 par, with an aggregate score of 264 shots. This shows what the Englishman is capable of, in a tournament he clearly has fond memories of.

Hatton also boasts a top 10 finish from his last outing, finishing on -9 par at the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club, just five shots behind the eventual winner. The Marlow man also finished inside the top 10 at the Wyndham Championship last month.

Most notably however, Hatton finished on -11 par at the 2022 Open Championship. Seeing as this weeks Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played at the same course, the signs are looking good for Hatton who will be full of confidence ahead of returning to the Old Course at St Andrews this week.

If Hatton can find his best form and play anything like he did at The Open, he will have every chance of contending come Sunday afternoon and could be a great outside bet.

Comes here in good form and seems to really like this tournament. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +2000 with Bovada.

Other notable mentions

Although Fitzpatrick and Hatton are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Rory McIlroy @ +500, Jordan Smith @ +3500, Shane Lowry @ +900, Ryan Fox @ +7000 and Billy Horschel @ +2500. All prices are with Bovada.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golfers Odds Play Rory McIlroy +500 Shane Lowry +900 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1200 Tyrrell Hatton +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Billy Horschel +2500 Thomas Pieters +2500 Talor Gooch +3000 Louis Oosthuizen +3300 Robert MacIntyre +3300 Victor Perez +3300 Danny Willett +3500 Jordan Smith +3500 Alex Noren +4000 Francesco Molinari +4500 Adrian Meronk +5000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change