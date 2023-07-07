UFC 290 is almost upon us as the UFC Featherweight Title is on the line this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s right, Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez is finally here. UFC fans all around the world super excited for the bout, which headlines a stellar card from the T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight at UFC 290. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this is a truly compelling fight and could be viewed as a relatively 50/50 fight, despite the best US betting apps favouring ‘The Great’. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists at 145-pounds!

Can Alexander Volkanovski further solidify himself as one of the pound-for-pound greats? Will Yair Rodriguez pull off a shock upset and become UFC champion for the very first time? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 8, 2023

July 8, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

Best UFC 290 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Preview

A stellar main event for this UFC 290 card sees one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet, Alexander Volkanovski, take on the number one featherweight contender, Yair Rodriguez. This fight is for the UFC Featherweight Title, which the Australian has held since 2019.

This is a truly compelling 145-pound match-up as two of the best featherweight’s on the planet battle it out for UFC gold.

In Alexander Volkanovski you have a man who will go down in history as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He is incredibly talented, as well as being a fearsome puncher and lethal finisher. On his day, it is virtually impossible to stop ‘The Great’.

On the other side of the octagon you have Yair Rodriguez. ‘El Pantera’ is an underrated fighter who won the interim featherweight title last time out against Brian Ortega. Rodriguez deserves his shot at UFC gold, that is for sure. He is a skillful fighter with incredible stand-up.

This fight really is a tricky one to call and that is made clear by the betting odds. The best US sportsbooks are favoring the Australian, but there is certainly some value in the fight odds when selecting your UFC 290 bets.

Can Alexander Volkanovski cement himself as the best featherweight fighter of all time? Will Yair Rodriguez upset the apple cart and become the UFC Featherweight Champion? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez goes down this Saturday night at UFC 290 from Las Vegas, Nevada – it is simply not to be missed!

How To Claim The BetOnline Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 In UFC 290 Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline UFC 290 Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in UFC 290 Free Bets

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Prediction

Alexander Volkanovski comes into this UFC 290 main event as the relatively heavy betting favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is arguably the greatest 145-pound MMA fighter ever and has had a long reign as champion at featherweight.

The main event fight at UFC 290 between Rodriguez and Volkanovski will be a compelling watch for as long as it lasts. Both of these fighters are clinical finishers at 145-pounds, with 18 combined knockouts on their records.

If Volkanovski is anywhere near his best here, he should win the fight. He is better in every department than the Mexican, as well as having that championship level experience for several years now. His pedigree and attributes at the top level are proven, and not many people can stop him when he’s on song.

Although here at SportsLens we believe the fight could end via knockout or via decision, we are playing it safe for our first prediction and backing the champion to add another title defense to his record. If Volkanovski is anywhere near his best, he should have far too much for Yair Rodriguez.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Prediction: Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -450 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this UFC 290 main event showdown from the T-Mobile Arena this weekend is that Alexander Volkanovski will win this fight via KO/TKO. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +300 for this outcome.

As we have previously alluded to, Volk is widely regarded as the best featherweight fighter to ever grace the octagon. He carries dynamite in his fists, as well as having a complete MMA game consistent of strong wrestling pedigree and outstanding kickboxing too.

Volkanovski’s relentless engine is arguably his best asset, with incredible cardio and stamina. As Rodriguez tires, we can see ‘The Great’ having more success in the championship rounds and potentially forcing the stoppage.

Of course, ‘El Pantera’ is a credible opponent and deserves his shot at full UFC gold, but he is in for a tough night. The Mexican himself will come forward in search of the knockout, which could backfire massively if he gets caught and tires out.

Here at SportsLens we can see Volkanovski getting to Rodriguez during the championship rounds before ending it via knockout. We are supremely confident in an Alexander Volkanivski stoppage for this UFC title fight.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Best Bet: Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Odds

Already claimed the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -450

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Submission @ +1600

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ -110

Yair Rodriguez to Win @ +350

Yair Rodriguez to Win by KO/TKO @ +800

Yair Rodriguez to Win by Submission @ +1400

Yair Rodriguez to Win by Decision @ +900

Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is UFC 290?

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Featherweight Title clash live from the T-Mobile on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Alexander Volkanovski — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Featherweight Champion

Age: 34

Country: Australia

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 25-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 10

Yair Rodriguez — Record and Bio

Rank: #1 UFC Featherweight

Age: 30

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 145-3 (1 NC)

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 6

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 290. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 5 Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5 Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight 3 Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price Welterweight 3 Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell Welterweight 3 Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight 3 Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Cháirez Catchweight (130lbs) 3 Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio Light-Heavyweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell Bantamweight 3 Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar Flyweight 3 Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics Lightweight 3

Other Content You May Like