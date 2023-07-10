‘The Great’ defended the UFC Featherweight Title for the fifth time on July 8 at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the Australian MMA king, Alexander Volkanovski. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth Estimated At $3.5 Million

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Alexander Volkanovski’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Alexander Volkanovski’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $3.5 million.

The 34-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of MMA. The Australian MMA sensation has won 26 professional fights, including six UFC title fights. Not only that, but he is one of the biggest commercial draws and most recognisable names in the entire UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $3.5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Volkanovski has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy as the best featherweight of all time.

Since winning the UFC Featherweight Title back in December 2019, ‘Volk’ has earned millions of dollars. More about Volkanovski’s career earnings later in this article.

The Aussies net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Alexander Volkanovski has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘The Great’ cementing himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Not only that, but Volkanovski is widely regarded as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now.

Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings

Ever since Alexander Volkanovski signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Yusuke Kasuya, ‘The Great’ was paid around $22,500.

Compare Volkanovski’s UFC debut purse to his recent fights. For his UFC Lightweight Title clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, ‘Volk’ reportedly pocketed $1 million. This emphasizes just how big of a star the Australian is and how much of a draw he is to fans all around the world.

The biggest purse of Alexander Volkanovski’s career to date in the UFC came in his last fight at UFC 290. The Aussie reported pocketed somewhere in the region of $1.5 million in total, taking into account his base salary, win bonus, sponsorship earnings, gate and his lion share of the pay-per-view (source: totalsportal.com).

The second larger purse of Volkanovski’s came at UFC 276 against Max Holloway in their trilogy bout. ‘The Great’ reportedly earned a guaranteed base salary of $1 million. It is likely that Volkanovski actually earned closer to $1.5m for the fight when you consider pay-per-view revenue, the gate and endorsement deals.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski has earned $7,301,833 according to mmasalaries.com. This puts ‘The Great’ right up there as one of the highest paid UFC fighters ever. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones have earned in their career, but it’s still a lot of money!

Several other high caliber fights of Volkanovski’s have earned him a fortune too in recent years. Given that he was the champion in all of these fights, it comes as absolutely no surprise to discover that the 1988-born MMA superstar was raking in some huge purses.

For example, Volkanovski’s fight with The Korean Zombie at UFC 273 earned him in excess of $500,000. His fight with Islam Makhachev last time out also earned Volkanovski around $1m in total.

More about Alexander Volkanovski’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Volkanovski vs Rodriguez – UFC 290 $1.5 million Volkanovski vs Makhachev – UFC 284 $1 million Volkanovski vs Holloway 3 – UFC 276 $1 million Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie – UFC 273 $500,000 Volkanovski vs Ortega – UFC 266 $300,000 Volkanovski vs Holloway 2 – UFC 251 $350,000 Volkanovski vs Holloway – UFC 245 $250,000 Volkanovski vs Aldo – UFC 237 $140,000 Volkanovski vs Mendes – UFC 232 $180,000 Volkanovski vs Elkins – UFC Fight Night $119,000

Alexander Volkanovski Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Alexander Volkanovski has a net worth of $3.5 million and has earned upward of $7 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Alexander Volkanovski is endorsed by several huge global companies. The reigning UFC Featherweight Champion has teamed up with several companies like CMBT, Engage, Blessed CBD and BaiMed, who are just a few of his various sponsors.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, but it is sure to be big money for one of the best fighters on the UFC roster.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Alexander Volkanovski’s net worth.

