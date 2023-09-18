In the aftermath of UFC Noche’s controversial draw, speculation is rife on who Alexa Grass will fight next, with odds indicating Valentina Shevchenko might just be gearing up for a trilogy.

Valentina Shevchenko to be Alexa Grasso’s Next Fight in Trilogy a 5/4 Chance



Grasso’s recent title defense at UFC Noche in Mexico ended in a contentious split draw. The dispute arises from Judge Mike Bell’s decision to score round 5 a 10-8 in favor of Grasso, despite Shevchenko’s dominance.

Their history, marked by Grasso’s title win from Shevchenko earlier this year, makes the trilogy bout a logical next step. However, Shevchenko’s minor thumb injury might delay this matchup until 2024.

Grasso has hinted at her inclination for a new opponent. However, she’s also expressed willingness to heed fan opinion. Given the tight competition and captivating performances in her previous bouts with Shevchenko, a trilogy bout could be what fans are clamoring for.

According to our trading team, Shevchenko is 5/4 (+125) to be Grasso’s next opponent in a trilogy bout.

Erin Blanchfield Has 33% Chance to Be Grasso’s Next Opponent

Undefeated in the UFC, Erin Blanchfield is one of the main contenders in the division. After overcoming a challenging first round, she secured a decision win over former title contender Thaila Santos.

Her current trajectory suggests she could be a potent adversary for Grasso, and with odds of just 2/1 (+200) to be Grasso’s next fight, it can’t be ruled out.

Manon Fiorot Third Favorite to be Grasso’s Next UFC Bout

Renowned for her striking abilities, Manon Fiorot recently claimed victory over multiple-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Her current form positions her as a strong contender to challenge Grasso next. With odds of 9/4 (+225), this implies she has a roughly 30% chance to be Grasso’s next opponent.

SportsLens Commentary

“The odds we’ve provided paint a clear picture of the excitement in the air,” says Lee Astley, SportsLens’ Head of News. “While many are anticipating the Grasso vs. Shevchenko trilogy, the division is ripe with talented contenders. It’s a thrilling time for UFC fans, and we at SportsLens are just as eager to see how it unfolds.”

Odds for Alexa Grasso’s Next Fight

