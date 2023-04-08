On of the biggest fight of the year so far in the UFC goes down this weekend. That’s right, Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 is finally here. This highly anticipated UFC Middleweight Title fight goes down on Saturday night, with UFC fans all around the world super excited for the bout.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Pereira vs Adesanya 2 fight at UFC 287. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this fight is a truly compelling one and could be viewed as a 50/50 fight, despite the best US betting apps slightly favouring ‘The Last Stylebender’. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists on the planet!

Can Israel Adesanya write the wrongs from last time and become a two-time UFC middleweight champion? Will Alex Pereira beat ‘Izzy’ for the second time in the UFC and fourth time in his career? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 – UFC 287 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 📊 Records: Alex Pereira (7-1, 6 KO’s) | Israel Adesanya (23-2, 15 KO’s)

Alex Pereira (7-1, 6 KO’s) | Israel Adesanya (23-2, 15 KO’s) 📅 Date: April 8, 2023

April 8, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Miami-Dade Arena | Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena | Miami, Florida 🎲 Fight Odds: Pereira +110 | Adesanya -138

Best UFC 287 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Preview

Arguably one of the biggest fights of the year goes down this weekend as Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira collide for the fourth time. This fight is for the UFC Middleweight Title, which Pereira won off Adesanya last time out at UFC 281.

That was their first fight in the UFC, but the pair had previously met twice in kickboxing prior to their MMA battle last year. This is the fourth time they will face off against each other, with the Brazilian boasting three wins over Adesanya so far.

This is a truly compelling middleweight match-up as two of the best 185-pound fighters on the planet do battle for UFC gold.

In Alex Pereira you have a man who has shot to the top of the middleweight rankings is super quick fashion. He beat ‘Izzy’ for the third time at UFC 281, capturing the UFC Title at the first time of asking in just his eighth professional MMA fight. He is an absolute beast.

On the other side of the octagon you have the great Israel Adesanya. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter to ever live, and is aiming to become a two-time world champion on Saturday night. The New Zealander/Nigerian martial artist will be desperate to win back his title and finally get a win over his Brazilian rival.

This fight really is a tricky one to call and that is made clear by the betting odds. The best US sportsbooks are finding it difficult to split the pair, but are slightly edging towards ‘The Last Stylebender’ as the favorite.

Can Israel Adesanya regain his UFC middleweight crown at the first time of asking? Will Alex Pereira beat his foe for the fourth time and prove to be his kryptonite? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 goes down this Saturday night at UFC 287 in Florida, and it is simply not to be missed!

How To Claim The BetOnline Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 In UFC 287 Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline UFC 287 Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Free Bets

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Prediction

Israel Adesanya comes into this fight as a relatively slim favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is arguably the greatest middleweight ever and had a long reign as champion before running into Alex Pereira.

The main event fight at UFC 281 between Pereira and Adesanya was a compelling watch. ‘Izzy’ was dominating the fight and was up on the scorecards, before Pereira ground him down and stopped him in the fifth and final round of the contest. Alex Pereira became the UFC Middleweight Champion at the first time of asking.

Pereira must again step into the octagon with his familiar foe in what is a tricky fight to call. Adesanya has the better body of work and was unlucky last time, but then again, Pereira may just have his number. Here at SportsLens we are backing the champion to make a successful first defense.

‘Poatan’ carries freakish power and is absolutely enormous at middleweight. Yes, Adesanya is far more well rounded that Pereira is, but can he go 25 minutes without getting caught again? We highly doubt it. Take Alex Pereira to win the fight.

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Prediction: Alex Pereira to Win @ +110 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this UFC 287 main event showdown from the Miami-Dade Arena this weekend is that Alex Pereira will win this fight via KO/TKO/Submission. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +200 for this outcome.

As we have previously alluded to, Alex Pereira is a freak of a human being for only being 185-pounds. He is absolutely huge and dwarfs Adesanya when the pair are side by side. Pereira showed last time that he carries his power late into the fight, and carries pure stone in his fists.

Of course, Adesanya is a seriously tough opponent and has the tools to beat Pereira, but we simply can’t see that happening. The 33-year-old seems to have some demons in the back of his mind when fighting his Brazilian rival. The fact that Pereira has beaten Adesanya three times before clearly weighs heavy on the mind of ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Here at SportsLens we can see Pereira getting to Adesanya at some stage throughout the duration of the fight before ending it via knockout. We are supremely confident in an Alex Pereira stoppage for this super-fight.

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Best Bet: Alex Pereira to win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +200 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Odds

Already claimed the Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Pereira vs Adesanya UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Alex Pereira to Win @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +200

Alex Pereira to Win by Decision @ +500

Israel Adesanya to Win @ -138

Israel Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ +275

Israel Adesanya to Win by Decision @ +180

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2?

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Middleweight Title clash live from Miami on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Alex Pereira — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Middleweight Champion

Age: 35

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 79” (200 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 7-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Israel Adesanya — Record and Bio

Rank: #1 UFC Middleweight

Age: 33

Country: New Zealand/Nigeria

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 23-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 8

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Miami-Dade Arena on Saturday night at UFC 287. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya Middleweight 5 Gibert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 3 Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 3 Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 3 Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez Bantamweight 3 Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+) Kelvin Gastelum vs Chris Curtis Middleweight 3 Michelle Waterson vs Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 3 Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer Middleweight 3 Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Cynthia Calvillo vs Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 3 Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden Catchweight (160lbs) 3 Shayilian Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia Featherweight 3 Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 3

Other Content You May Like